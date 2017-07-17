News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Music Artist teams up with St. Jude To Give A Message Of Hope On Music Gives To St. Jude Kids Day!
Music artist Kaylin Roberson will perform and share her message of hope with patients and their families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for Music Gives to St. Jude Kids day August 4th
On August 4, 2017, St. Jude will present Music Gives to St. Jude Kids Day, an inaugural event that will allow bands, fans and venues all across the United States to show their support and raise funds and awareness for the patients and families of St. Jude.
St. Jude will be hosting their own Music Gives to St. Jude Kids event at the hospital and are honored and excited to have Country pop artist, Kaylin Roberson perform for our patients on August 4 during the event. Kaylin has not just been winning over fans with her unique sound but, also with her message of hope. As a young child Kaylin also spent time in the hospital after overcoming her own tragic ordeal and feels like she can relate with the kids in a small way.
Kaylin says; "as a child who has been in the hospital I know what it feels like to be there, to be scared, to wonder what is next, the fear of scars and especially the importance of someone giving me a little hope for the future. That is what I try to bring to kids in schools and hospitals across the country…a message of hope and a reminder that it will all be OK, just believe in yourself, stay strong and have faith."
Music Gives to St. Jude Kids Day will feature artist around the United States that will perform and show support of the St. Jude mission. Finding cures.Saving children. Support from artists like Kaylin ensures that no families receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Kaylin will share her special story about overcoming adversity and perform for the patients and families at St. Jude in Memphis at 11:30 a.m. and will preform live for the first time her new song "Fighter in me" that she wrote for the patients and their families. In addition to the performance, the patient party will include activities, games and lunch while celebrating music. We are encouraging everyone to support Music Gives to St. Jude Kids Day by visiting www.stjude.org/
#######
About Music Gives to St. Jude Kids
Music Gives to St. Jude Kids mobilizes the music community — artists, fans, corporate partners and sponsors — to join us in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. St. Jude has a long history of support from the music industry that goes back to the hospital's beginning in 1962 when our founder, Danny Thomas, called on entertainers such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and more to join his cause. Since then, numerous artists and musicians have visited the hospital in support of the St. Jude mission and Danny's belief that no child should die in the dawn of life. Jason Thomas Gordon, grandson of Danny Thomas and lead singer of the band Kingsize, created Music Gives to St. Jude Kids to continue to bring St. Jude and music together to further his family's legacy and make a difference in the lives of the kids of St. Jude.
About Kaylin Roberson
When Kaylin was 9 years old she was attacked by a family dog. The attack was so awful that it tore open her mouth, lip, opposing cheek and part of her eye leaving her in need of life support, hundreds of stitches, and facial reconstruction. Unfortunately, this was just start of this ordeal, going back to school after this incident Kaylin learned quickly that she had an entirely new set of challenges to face. Kaylin for the first time had to experience real bullying, being made fun of, laughed at and taunted all because of the scars left on her face. She felt very alone and when she felt she had no one else to turn to she turned to the one thing that gave her peace and happiness, and that was music.
Nine years later Kaylin has written and recorded over 50 inspiring songs and videos with her most recent being, "Mistakes", about a young girl's mistakes while learning the art of relationships at a young age. She has also won local and national awards testifying her ability to sing, write, and connect with others through her music.
Media Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse