Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

First Annual Colorado Tiny House Festival Coming to Northeast Denver June 28 - 30, 2017

Event Will Feature Upwards of 25 Tiny Homes and Other Small Unique Structures
 
 
The first annual Colorado Tiny House Festival opens its doors July 28-30, 2017.
The first annual Colorado Tiny House Festival opens its doors July 28-30, 2017.
 
KEENESBURG, Colo. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The first annual Colorado Tiny House Festival opens its doors on Friday, July 28, 2017 and continues through Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Keenesburg, Colo. The Festival will feature the latest and greatest in tiny home living trends in upwards of 25 tiny homes and other small unique structures. Festival-goers will learn about going tiny, simplifying your life, minimalistic living, and living greener. Hosted on the sprawling grounds of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in northeast Denver, there will be vendors, speakers, entertainment, food and drink.

"If you're curious about tiny homes, this festival will be very informative and fun for you," said Greg Parham, co-founder of the Colorado Tiny House Festival. "Even if you don't see yourself living in a tiny home, this event can inspire you to think about living a greener lifestyle."

Tiny homes are gaining in popularity as more people seek ways to reduce their impact on the environment while living more economically. A home is considered "tiny" if it has less than 400 square feet of living space. In contrast to average American homes, which have grown larger over time despite shrinking family sizes, tiny homes deliberately push the edge of low-space living. Financial advantages of tiny homes include low construction and land costs, low utilities and upkeep.

Show dates and hours are as follows:

   - Friday, July 28, 2017 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
   - Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
   - Sunday, July 30, 2017 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Single-day tickets are priced as follows:

• Adults: $15 at the box office or $10 online at coloradotinyhousefestival.com (http://coloradotinyhousefestival.com/#tickets)
• Children (13 - 17): $7 at the box office or $5 online at coloradotinyhousefestival.com
• Children (12 and under): FREE

Three-day tickets are priced as follows:

• Adults: $30 at the box office or $20 online at coloradotinyhousefestival.com
• Children (13 - 17): $13 at the box office or $10 online at coloradotinyhousefestival.com
• Children (12 and under): FREE

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary. If you choose to take a walk on the wild side and visit the Sanctuary while you're at the Colorado Tiny House Festival, you will receive $10/off adult and $5/off kids admission to the Sanctuary by presenting your Festival tickets. This discount is only available at the door, during the weekend of the Festival.

Participating builders include: Caldwell Tiny Homes, Clear Creek Tiny Homes, Cope's Customs, Custom Tiny Houses by Darla, Einstyne Tiny Homes, Kamtz Tiny Home Company, Katahdin Cedar Log Tiny Homes, MitchCraft Tiny Homes, Nordic Tiny Homes, Rainbow Tiny Home Builders, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses, Sasquatch Custom Homes, Southwest Tiny Homes, Timberleaf, Tiny Home Team, Tiny House of Utah, Tranquility Tiny Homes, and Wheelhouse Tiny Homes.

The Platinum sponsors for the 2017 Colorado Tiny House Festival are Piney Pods (https://www.pineypods.com) and Red River Real Estate (http://www.red-river-nm.com). For more information about the Festival, visit coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
