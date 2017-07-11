The FIRST Real Estate Mobile Office

Taking it Mobile and Delivering Superior Service to our Client's Doorstep.

-- We live in a faster, more aggressive Real Estate market. Buyers have access to real-time information on Zillow, Trulia and all the other Real Estate websites. Buyers are moving quickly and making fast decisions... well informed fast decisions... causing a shift in the way WE conduct business as their Real Estate Professionals.Technology has changed EVERYTHING. We have gone from buying our Clients fax machines to have in their home to obtain signatures faster, to scanners and email, followed by electronic signatures and countless other advantages. You can virtually conduct a Real Estate transaction with little or no face-to-face interaction.Here's the thing... technology did change everything, including the way that we interact with our Clients. Buyers already know what they want, and probably know more about the house they called to inquire about than the Realtor on the other end of the phone. Viewing homes has turned into just that... viewing homes. It's transitioned into a caravan event followed by a trip to the office, or a contract sent over for a digital signature at a later time. I believe that the old way of doing Real Estate at the office are gone.There's a better way of doing business that's closer to the old traditions of personal touch and there's a way to do that using today's technologies. I've come up with a system that creates a luxury experience for Buyers and Sellers while they're making one of the biggest financial decisions in their lives... Their Home. We are taking it MOBILE and delivering Superior Service to our Client's doorstep!Starting July 17th, 2017 we will begin seeing Clients in our brand new Mercedes Sprinter Van that's been converted into a Luxury Mobile Office. It combines state-of-the-art technology and luxury! I can answer questions about the property in real-time because we're not wasting time caravaning out. This new experience will allow Buyers one-on-one time with their local real estate expert in a comfortable setting. Not only will they enjoy the experience, but they will be able to have more dynamic meetings with their Realtor between showings and with no distractions since their is a hired driver. They will have access to real-time MLS information, photos, and all other information needed to make an informed decision during the buying process. They are in my office while viewing property! No need for stressful last minute decisions on questions they haven't had a chance to think of an answer for. Our luxury office buys our Clients badly needed time and in today's fast-moving real estate climate, that time matters more than ever.In addition, this will allow our buyers the advantage of being able to act very quickly in today's fast paced real estate market. Upon successful determination of the Buyers future home, we will be able to draw contract paperwork, obtain Buyer signature and send out for Seller acceptance before leaving the mobile office! How cool is that?!Dina HoggThe 'Talk to Dina' TeamYour Mobile Real Estate Resource