The FIRST Real Estate Mobile Office
Taking it Mobile and Delivering Superior Service to our Client's Doorstep.
Technology has changed EVERYTHING. We have gone from buying our Clients fax machines to have in their home to obtain signatures faster, to scanners and email, followed by electronic signatures and countless other advantages. You can virtually conduct a Real Estate transaction with little or no face-to-face interaction.
Here's the thing... technology did change everything, including the way that we interact with our Clients. Buyers already know what they want, and probably know more about the house they called to inquire about than the Realtor on the other end of the phone. Viewing homes has turned into just that... viewing homes. It's transitioned into a caravan event followed by a trip to the office, or a contract sent over for a digital signature at a later time. I believe that the old way of doing Real Estate at the office are gone.
There's a better way of doing business that's closer to the old traditions of personal touch and there's a way to do that using today's technologies. I've come up with a system that creates a luxury experience for Buyers and Sellers while they're making one of the biggest financial decisions in their lives... Their Home. We are taking it MOBILE and delivering Superior Service to our Client's doorstep!
Starting July 17th, 2017 we will begin seeing Clients in our brand new Mercedes Sprinter Van that's been converted into a Luxury Mobile Office. It combines state-of-the-
In addition, this will allow our buyers the advantage of being able to act very quickly in today's fast paced real estate market. Upon successful determination of the Buyers future home, we will be able to draw contract paperwork, obtain Buyer signature and send out for Seller acceptance before leaving the mobile office! How cool is that?!
Dina Hogg
The 'Talk to Dina' Team
Your Mobile Real Estate Resource
