Try Eyelash Extensions at Amazing Lash Studio Today in Westfield, New Jersey!

 
WESTFIELD, N.J. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Eyelash extensions may seem frightening but it is actually a quite relaxing process. Many times, our guests fall asleep as the application process takes place. Can you imagine having a nap during a beauty treatment? Who ever said beauty is pain has yet to try eyelash extensions!

Our Westfield location offers clients the chance to feel beautiful at an affordable price. Eyelash extensions can range from $150 - $250 but our introductory offer is only $79.99!

The benefits of trying Amazing Lash is our patented application process. Our lash stylists undergo a comprehensive 72-hour training program in addition to their professional training as a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist. During your appointment, a stylist will use sealed tweezers that have been washed clean, sterilized and soaked in a disinfection solution. If you have sensitive skin, we won't just apply your lashes like most lash salons do. We will offer a patch test to determine your tolerance for our adhesive. Where ever you go be sure they are licensed and have a clean work space!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio at 225 East Broad Street in Westfield, New Jersey!

http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/westfield/westfie...

