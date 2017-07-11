Undaunted by the Tobacco Industry's Fight, Supervisor Malia Cohen Speaks to TV One's Roland Martin

Supervisor Malia Cohen is willing to get up early to fight Big Tobacco's efforts to squash her lifesaving legislation passed unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She took a 4 a.m call to speak with Roland Martin on the East Coast.

-- AATCLC Reports~~Unperturbed by the Tobacco Industry's Fight to Keep Their Turf, San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen Tells TV ONE's Roland Martin-Why Menthol and Flavored Tobacco Products Are a Menace To SocietySupervisor Malia Cohen explained San Francisco's new law to ban the sale of menthol and other flavored tobacco products on TV One with host Roland Martin. Her defense of the life-saving ordinance comes as R.J. Reynolds (Newports) is paying signature gatherers five dollars per signature in an effort to mount a referendum and obstruct implementation of the law.NEWS ONE NOW: San Francisco Bans Sale Of Flavored Tobacco Products Marketed Towards Blacks & MinoritiesWASHINGTON, D.C. - JULY 17, 2017 - Broadcasting live from Washington D.C., host and managing editor Roland Martin spoke with San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Malia Cohen about the city's decision to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products during a simulcast with the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Cohen introduced the ban, arguing that flavored tobacco products are disproportionately marketed towards blacks, youth and other minorities. The ban, which takes effect next year and includes menthol cigarettes and vape fluids.CLICK THIS LINK FOR TV ONE INTERVIEW:"If you actually look at some of the commercials and you actually go into the liquor store or in a smoke shop, you will see how they are packaging these types of products specifically targeting young people. And when you look at the data, the data actually reveals that when people who are under 18 start smoking, they actually start with menthol and/or other flavored tobacco," said Cohen. "It is marketed towards our community and [the] ordinance really is about protecting our community and our health. The tobacco industry is not going to do it for us and so it's really about us stepping up and doing it for ourselves."San Francisco Bans Sale Of Flavored Tobacco Products Marketed Towards Blacks & Minorities. (courtesy credit: TV One/News One Now)The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council applauds Roland Martin and TV One for interviewing Supervisor Cohen as the battle lines are drawn in the fight with Big Tobacco.Two recent R.J. Reynolds actions to consider are:1) Their financial support of letsberealsf.org. in an effort to repeal the new law.and2) The height of Big Tobacco's audacity as R. J. Reynolds/BAT repackages and releases their deadly menthol product with its Newport Platinum:COPY AND PASTE LINK ENTIRE ARTICLE:http://campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1101438699921&ca=fb8eaf12-0a07-472d-baca-a5c3feb0963b-30-Stay Informed with AATCLC on Facebook & Twitter! Check Out What's Happening Locally & Nationally. Take a Second to Like Us & Follow Us.https://www.facebook.com/AATCLC/https://twitter.com/aatclc