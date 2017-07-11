News By Tag
"The Dark Pool: Black Gold, High Finance, and Love in the Scottish Highlands"
Will Scotland's Dark History Repeat Itself in Romantic Thriller?
Eks Jones, a young widow, is writing a book about the Clearances. Learning that a handful of villagers survived the 1793 Blairhyle Clearance and later founded the tiny village of Crannog, she moves there, only to meet the love of her life. But their future is put on hold when history threatens to repeat itself, as most of Crannog is threatened with demolition to make way for an oil pipeline.
MI5 suspects a shady businessman – who couldn't care less about the village's survival but does care about the money he can make through an oil swindle – is behind everything happening in the area. A sting operation is set up, but the community's fate is still up in the air. Eks joins a group vowing to fight back at all costs. Her new romance and the village's survival are at stake!
About the Author: Born and educated in Scotland, Liz Cochrane became head teacher of a remote school in the Highlands. Writing about life and blizzards in the Highlands, she draws on her own experience. After taking early retirement, she moved to the south of Spain to study Spanish language, art, history, and culture. She now lectures on art history in two languages, saying, "I think of myself as a Scottish Spaniard. Scottish comes first. I care deeply for my native land, and I think that comes out in The Dark Pool." She adds, "When I retired from being head teacher, my successor underestimated the difficulties of life in the wilds and couldn't cope. The school closed, and the village population just melted away."
"The author's message put forth in her novel reveals that Scotland's many small and remote communities are still vulnerable to social change. She writes in her book, 'When a village loses its children and young people, it starts to die.' We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
THE DARK POOL: BLACK GOLD, HIGH FINANCE, AND LOVE IN THE SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS (ISBN: 978-1-62857-
