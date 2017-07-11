 
Industry News





"The Dark Pool: Black Gold, High Finance, and Love in the Scottish Highlands"

Will Scotland's Dark History Repeat Itself in Romantic Thriller?
 
 
The Dark Pool
The Dark Pool
 
NEW YORK - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1997, over 200 years after the disgraceful Highland Clearances – the forced depopulation of the Scottish Highlands – a body surfaces in a dark pool in Blairhyle, close to Crannog, a remote Highlands village. Could there be a connection between Scotland's shameful past and the body that was just found? Could it be murder?

Eks Jones, a young widow, is writing a book about the Clearances. Learning that a handful of villagers survived the 1793 Blairhyle Clearance and later founded the tiny village of Crannog, she moves there, only to meet the love of her life. But their future is put on hold when history threatens to repeat itself, as most of Crannog is threatened with demolition to make way for an oil pipeline.

MI5 suspects a shady businessman – who couldn't care less about the village's survival but does care about the money he can make through an oil swindle – is behind everything happening in the area. A sting operation is set up, but the community's fate is still up in the air. Eks joins a group vowing to fight back at all costs. Her new romance and the village's survival are at stake!

About the Author: Born and educated in Scotland, Liz Cochrane became head teacher of a remote school in the Highlands. Writing about life and blizzards in the Highlands, she draws on her own experience. After taking early retirement, she moved to the south of Spain to study Spanish language, art, history, and culture. She now lectures on art history in two languages, saying, "I think of myself as a Scottish Spaniard. Scottish comes first. I care deeply for my native land, and I think that comes out in The Dark Pool." She adds, "When I retired from being head teacher, my successor underestimated the difficulties of life in the wilds and couldn't cope. The school closed, and the village population just melted away."

"The author's message put forth in her novel reveals that Scotland's many small and remote communities are still vulnerable to social change. She writes in her book, 'When a village loses its children and young people, it starts to die.' We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

THE DARK POOL: BLACK GOLD, HIGH FINANCE, AND LOVE IN THE SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS (ISBN: 978-1-62857-234-6) is now available for $16.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/LizCochrane or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

