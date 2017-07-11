News By Tag
Cedar Lake Cellars Hires New Personnel
St. Louis winery adds staff to assist with new Barrel Room event venue
Curless' responsibilities include directing the winery's operations to ensure maximum efficiency and profitability. She will focus on communication among all company managers, assisting customers with inquiries, and coordinating all facets of internal policies and procedures. Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, Curless worked as a manager at an airline carrier. She previously was an executive assistant at a local theological school.
Donov's responsibilities include assisting the Operations Manager with a variety of functions including managing, training, and increasing the efficiency of all support systems. He will help with staff recruitment and training, as well as monitor IT operations and equipment. Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, Donov worked as an assistant manager for a local restaurant. He earned both his Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management, as well as his Master of Business Administration in Marketing from Lindenwood University.
"Janeen and Boyan will play integral roles in the growth of our winery, particularly in regard to our recently added Barrel Room venue," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm. "They both have the extensive experience we need to competently handle our overall operations."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
