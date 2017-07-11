 
News By Tag
* Key Finder
* Item Finder
* GPS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Premium Item Finder by Chillax

 
 
key finder
key finder
CUMMING, Ga. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has recently designed a key finder that can find more than just your keys…it can find anything! Their lost and found tracker can find all of your family's prized possessions, anywhere, and at anytime. You can use this GPS tracking device to locate any item, using the Last-seen Tracking system. Each one features an anti lost alarm and a double press button, which will actually alert you to your item's location. It can find anything; your purse, wallet and even items with flat surfaces! This wireless locator remembers time & the last place you had your electronic device. It's the best anti alarm because it'll track the different movements your item makes. This device was created with your family in mind. Now, you can find keys easily no matter where they are!

Get your premium key finder here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y4HSL8D

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Key Finder, Item Finder, GPS
Industry:Technology
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share