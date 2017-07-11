 
Remington College Dallas, Fort Worth Campuses Offer New HVAC Degree Program

Remington College is now enrolling students for new program that offers an Associate Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Remington College Dallas and Fort Worth Campuses are now enrolling students for its new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Degree Program.

The new program is an extension of the existing HVAC diploma program. Students will have the option of taking some additional classes to receive their Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The new HVAC degree program is designed to provide in-depth training to prepare students for entry-level positions in the fields of residential and commercial heating and cooling, industrial refrigeration and freezers, as well as introducing them to the basic concepts of operating a small business.1

Remington College HVAC students
get hands-on training

The program, which can be completed in as few
as 24 months2, is a combination of classroom and
hands-on education in operating, troubleshooting,
and maintenance and installation of HVAC
systems. The curriculum is in accordance with the National Skills Standards for HVAC technicians.

The curriculum covers:

• Residential and light commercial heating and cooling fundamentals
• Residential and light commercial refrigeration and freezers
• Domestic air conditioning and refrigeration appliances
• Indoor air quality standards
• Evaporators, compressors, condensers and expansion components

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for HVAC and refrigeration mechanics and installers is expected to grow by 14% during the ten-year period from 2014 – 2024; that's more than 290,000 jobs.3 Even in tough economic times, there will likely be a continuing need for trained HVAC specialists.

Remington College Dallas Campus (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/dallas-texas-career-schoo...) is located at 1800 Eastgate Dr. in Garland. Remington College Fort Worth Campus (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/fort-worth-texas-career-s...) is located at 300 E. Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.
2  Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results    may vary.

3 https://www.bls.gov/ooh/installation-maintenance-and-repair/heating-air-conditioning-and-refrigeration-mechanics-and-installers.htm

Media contact:

Kate Quinones

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

Kate@wellonscommunications.com

About Remington College:  Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Heathrow, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.

