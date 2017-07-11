 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Dr. Cindy Gordon recognized among "The 30 Most Creative CEOs to Watch 2017" by Insights Success

 
 
TORONTO - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Insights Success creates one of the best platforms for top leaders and executives to share their experiences and mantra of success which can help the young and dynamic bloodline of professionals to learn and deliver business needs for customers in order to become futuristic market leaders. The magazine has recognized Dr. Cindy Gordon as one of "The 30 Most Creative CEOs to Watch in 2017," highlighting her as a visionary change agent in Making Sales a Science.

Dr. Cindy Gordon is the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice Inc, a Cognitive Sciences AI-based sales analytics platform and Data Sciences company. Prior she has held senior leadership roles at Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp. Internationally, she is recognized for her innovation thought leadership with over 14 books in the market, and is a Board Director/Advisor with: Corent Technology, TouchTV, Kula and CoursePeer. She is also a recipient of the Governor General Award for Innovation and the 2017 CATA EY Sara Kirke Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Her community track record is extensive; highlights include: National Media Spokesperson at CATA, Former National Chair at Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada, Former National Chair at Women in Technology (CATA: CANWIT), Co-Chair at iCanada (Smart Cities), and many others.

The feature talks about Cindy as a leader whose career has been seeing what is possible with technology and helping businesses and the community take advantage of new possibilities for securing a competitive edge.  "I am honoured to be recognized by Insights Success in their Top 30 Most Creative CEOs to watch in 2017. When one pauses and reflects on their journey in life, I see an endless stream of experimentation, innovation, and standing for everyone's success in life that I meet. Life, as we age, is far too short. With AI, we can stop wasting time, and let technology guide us. Like Uber is to Travel Destinations, SalesChoice is striving to be the Uber for Sales Destinations, prioritizing, predicting and pacing sales professionals to be the very best they can be, and crush their sales quotas. This is the AI Era for Sales Professionals; a pivotal time for us all,' says Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO, SalesChoice.

About SalesChoice Inc.:

SalesChoice (http://www.saleschoice.com/) helps accelerate B2B organizations' top-line revenue growth by 5-20%, improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%, and improve sales productivity by 20-30%. The company specializes in Cognitive Sciences and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods, and has four solution offerings in market: Predictive Analytics (prioritizes all sales opportunities and predicts outcomes up to 95% predictive accuracy), Prescriptive Analytics (7×24 sales coaching insights and alert notifications), Propensity to Purchase (customer purchasing intention signals outside the CRM), and Data Science as a Service(DSaaS) to help clients solve difficult CRM data science challenges, including predictive churn. SalesChoice is a certified ISV partner of Salesforce and has an open API, and can easily integrate to other CRM platforms. SalesChoice is also a certified Einstein Analytics solution provider, and improves the power of Business Intelligence (BI) with their powerful AI and ML methods. The company has won numerous awards recently including: Top 30 Most Innovative Companies 2017, The Silicon100 List 2017 and Top 25 Most Empowering Big Data Company Award 2016.

For more information, contact  us at marketing@saleschoice.com, or visit us at: http://www.saleschoice.com/ | Twitter: https://twitter.com/saleschoice_inc

