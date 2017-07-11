News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Cindy Gordon recognized among "The 30 Most Creative CEOs to Watch 2017" by Insights Success
Dr. Cindy Gordon is the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice Inc, a Cognitive Sciences AI-based sales analytics platform and Data Sciences company. Prior she has held senior leadership roles at Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp. Internationally, she is recognized for her innovation thought leadership with over 14 books in the market, and is a Board Director/Advisor with: Corent Technology, TouchTV, Kula and CoursePeer. She is also a recipient of the Governor General Award for Innovation and the 2017 CATA EY Sara Kirke Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Her community track record is extensive; highlights include: National Media Spokesperson at CATA, Former National Chair at Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada, Former National Chair at Women in Technology (CATA: CANWIT), Co-Chair at iCanada (Smart Cities), and many others.
The feature talks about Cindy as a leader whose career has been seeing what is possible with technology and helping businesses and the community take advantage of new possibilities for securing a competitive edge. "I am honoured to be recognized by Insights Success in their Top 30 Most Creative CEOs to watch in 2017. When one pauses and reflects on their journey in life, I see an endless stream of experimentation, innovation, and standing for everyone's success in life that I meet. Life, as we age, is far too short. With AI, we can stop wasting time, and let technology guide us. Like Uber is to Travel Destinations, SalesChoice is striving to be the Uber for Sales Destinations, prioritizing, predicting and pacing sales professionals to be the very best they can be, and crush their sales quotas. This is the AI Era for Sales Professionals;
About SalesChoice Inc.:
SalesChoice (http://www.saleschoice.com/
For more information, contact us at marketing@saleschoice.com, or visit us at: http://www.saleschoice.com/
Contact
Dr. Cindy Gordon
***@saleschoice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse