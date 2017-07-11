News By Tag
Leadership Southeast Georgia Calls For Nominations for 2018 Leadership Training Program
The program fosters relationships among leaders in the region and teaches conflict resolution, self-awareness and critical thinking to improve business and communication skills.
Applicants may be self-nominated or nominated by Leadership Southeast Georgia alumni or community leaders. Residents of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties are eligible. Nominations may be made on the Leadership Southeast Georgia website, www.lsega.com.
The selection process is competitive and ensures a diverse mix of members from each county, culture, race and gender. The selection committee is comprised of Leadership Southeast Georgia alumni.
Numerous factors are take into consideration for each candidate, including:
Must live or work in the county from which he or she applies; must be willing to serve the community; must be open to growing as a professional;
The program is held over five weekends during a five-month period beginning in February and ending in June. Each session takes place in a different county. Since 2000, the program has produced fourteen graduating classes with 267 graduates.
For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/
ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
Beginning in January 1999, leaders representing the business, local government and education communities in 10 southeast Georgia counties set about the task of creating a regional strategic plan for community and economic development.
A regional leadership program that brought together citizens from each of the counties was envisioned as a means of reinforcing the regional capacity to address challenges and capitalize on common opportunities. The region includes Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties along with their 35 municipalities.
Program content focuses on the assets of the area, as well as potential threats to those assets.
CONTACT
Lee Beckmann
Leadership Southeast Georgia
LBECKMANN@gaports.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations™, Inc.
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
