Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter Launches Guest Dinner Program
Ann Levett, Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham Public Schools Featured as First Speaker
Every other Wednesday night, children and teens who are living in the shelter will prepare a meal and invite a guest speaker to join them for dinner. Ann Levett, superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham public schools, will speak at the first guest dinner program on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to share a home cooked meal with these young scholars and look forward to hearing the advice they will offer me about how adults can best support them," said Levett.
Dr. Linda Sacks, a Park Place volunteer, is working with outreach case manager Fran Wilson to plan the menu for each event. Residents at the Shelter have been cultivating fresh fruits and vegetables in an on-site garden since the spring, and they will be incorporated into the menus.
"This exercise will build community among the kids and give them a sense of the opportunities available to them in the Savannah community at large," Wilson said.
The shelter is typically home to six to 10 kids and teenagers at any given time. Volunteers and house parents will stay involved with them during the dinners to help them set the table, prepare the meal and engage in conversation with the guests.
"We are so thrilled that community influencers want to reach out to our youth through this program," said Julie Wade, executive director for Park Place Outreach. "Dr. Levett is a product of the local school system, so she is a testament to the success young people can achieve through perseverance in school."
To learn more about Park Place Outreach's guest dinner program, visit http://parkplaceyes.org.
MORE INFORMATION ON PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers youth, between the ages of 11 and 17, a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves. The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 who are in need but might not come into the shelter. The organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. With the generous support of local organizations and individuals, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs. Park Place Outreach is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes)
CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax 912-651-3621
http://www.parkplaceyes.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations™
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
