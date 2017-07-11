News By Tag
Wartburg's 5th Annual Jazz in June Gala Raises $210,000
Raises $210,000
Featuring a Live Performance by Stanley Jordan
Mount Vernon, N.Y. (June 15, 2017) – Wartburg, an award-winning provider of comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services, hosted their 5th annual Jazz in June – A Wartburg Celebration of Arts and Music Gala on June 15, 2017, raising over a record $210,000. The event was held at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, NY, with nearly 340 guests and 40 sponsors. This year's event included a special musical performance by four time Grammy-nominated Jazz Guitarist, Stanley Jordan. John Schaefer from NPR's Soundcheck was the emcee for the evening's program.
The celebration honored:
• The Village Lutheran Church and The Chapel School (Bronxville, NY) for being longtime spiritual care providers and partners to the community and Wartburg;
• Devang M. Davé, MD, a specialist in geriatric medicine, for the medical care he provides to residents of Wartburg's Meadowview Assisted Living Residence;
• The Links, Inc. Westchester County (NY) Chapter for giving of themselves to the Westchester community by combining a long-term commitment to local projects and as a dedicated partner committed to Wartburg residents living with Alzheimer's or dementia through our Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning initiative.
• The Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF) for being a national leader in the scientific exploration of music and the brain, and seeking to establish new knowledge and developing more effective music therapy treatments to awaken, stimulate and heal through the extraordinary power of music.
"It was truly an honor for the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function to be recognized at the Jazz in June Gala, especially as we begin to collaborate with Wartburg on several initiatives. The Gala was a wonderful way to introduce the IMNF to the community and we look forward to bringing our specialized music therapy programs and research to Wartburg's campus," said Concetta M. Tomaino, Executive Director & Co-Founder of IMNF.
The night's festivities also included the inaugural "Volunteer of the Year" award given to Wartburg's Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning volunteer James "Bujo" Williams for sharing his time and talent with Wartburg residents as a painting instructor. "I am blessed to teach an art class at Wartburg each week. The genuine smiles and sense of accomplishment I see on each participants face when completing a painting, gives meaning to my life!" exclaims Bujo.
Major sponsors for Jazz in June 2017 included: Morrison Community Living, Patient Care Associates, Inc., New York-Presbyterian/
"In only five short years, it is amazing to see how Wartburg's Jazz-in-June has grown to become a hallmark event for lower Westchester. I extend my deepest gratitude to our honorees, Stanley Jordan, our valued sponsors, treasured donors and dedicated volunteers – whom together made this fifth gala such a success," said David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO.
The funds raised at this year's gala will help Wartburg purchase an indoor Smart Car for their Rehabilitation Center. Along with our Next Step Home Apartment, where rehabilitation patients use activities of daily living such as getting in and outof bed and loading and emptying a dishwasher to ensure a safe return home, the Smart Car allows patients the opportunity to comfortably readapt to transferring in and out of a motor vehicle, a necessity for achieving independence. In addition, gifts received that evening help to support Wartburg's internationally recognized, award-winning Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning initiative by hiring a Creative Arts Therapist who will provide classes that offer our residents stimulating arts-based programs such as dance and music therapy.
"We could not be more thankful to everyone who generously supported Wartburg through our Jazz in June Gala. As our society ages at a historic rate, it is more important than ever to provide the quality care and stimulating programs needed to ensure the oldest members of our community live with the independence and dignity they deserve," said Angela Ciminello, Vice President of Development & Marketing at Wartburg.
Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior care services for all stages of life. Unlike conventional retirement communities, they provide a wide range of services to both residents living on campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. They also provide caregiver support at every stage, with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family.
Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State", by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
