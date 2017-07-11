 
July 2017





Dan Jasmer Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Dan Jasmer Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
 
 
Dan Jasmer
Dan Jasmer
SARASOTA, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtor Dan Jasmer has joined the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group. He has 13 years of local real estate experience, specializing in second-home and short-term rental properties.

A 21-year resident of the area, Jasmer is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar Guild. He is also a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist (CPRES). His talent for problem-solving helps investment property buyers and sellers maximize their net income through proven methods. His customers and peers have voted him a Five Star Real Estate Agent for eight consecutive years.

Prior to his career in real estate, Jasmer was a product manager for a physician practice management firm. A native Floridian, he earned a bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He lives in Sarasota with his wife, Pam, and two children. He enjoys the Florida lifestyle, from fishing and boating to kayaking and paddle boarding.

The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Jasmer can be reached at (941) 284-9893 or danjasmer@verizon.net.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
