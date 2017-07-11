Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Agents Create Original Whale Art

Whale sculptures fashioned from beach debris
-- The shoreline of Long Island's North Fork recently got a cleanup, thanks in part to the efforts of the Cutchogue, Greenport and Love Lane Mattituck offices of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors. The Daniel Gale Sotheby's team, partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension, combed the shoreline collecting all sorts of marine debris. But their support of the Cornell Cooperative Extension did not end with the beach cleanup, as their entire briny haul was not destined for the garbage heap. After the beach cleanup, the agents participated in an Upsculpt Workshop ©. Upsculpt is the act of repurposing upcycled materials to sculpt environmentally conscious art, in this case, whale sculptures fashioned from the beach debris. The resulting whale sculptures will be auctioned off at the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Taste + Tour Fundraiser on August 18, 2017 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Cornell Cooperative Extension.
For the time being, the whales are on display in the Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty North Fork offices' window this summer. Windows were designed by local artists Giuliana Buono, Juliane Van Gorden, and Nina Lentini.
After conducting a shoreline cleanup, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty personnel created the whale sculptures that decorate their office windows in Greenport, Love Lane Mattituck and Cutchogue. The sculptures will be auctioned off to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension at its annual benefit in August.