Transaction Announcement - Successful Cafe Trade

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Represents Cafe in Successful Trade

Contact

Marketing Coordinator

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Coordinator

End

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworld.com/centraldenver), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce a Cafe has successfully been traded to a new buyer due to the efforts of Broker, Gary Goldwasser, a previous small business owner himself.Transworld Denver specializes in providing quality transactional advice to small to middle market businesses. "This cafe is an exemplary example of the type of business we like to work with," said Gary Goldwasser, Business Broker at Transworld Denver. "This business was owned by a husband and wife team who combined their entrepreneurial spirit and love for music to create a unique concept in the restaurant space. The transaction worked out well because the buyers were toying with a similar concept and are now able to continue the legacy of an established Cafe instead of having to start from scratch. This all made navigating the sales process simple and we were able to produce an outcome that met the seller's cultural-fit goals and financial preferences."Opened in May of 2015, this Cafe was acquired on July 7th, 2017 a little more than two years after it was established. The location of the cafe has been a key factor of its success. The neighborhood has been experiencing high levels of growth and development including the opening of a light rail stop and more apartments in the area. Because of all the additional local traffic, the cafe was able to fulfill its purposeful niche in the neighborhood. Offering customers coffee shop favorites, alcohol and a diverse menu of food, the business quickly became a local favorite, especially for those who enjoy Denver's music scene. Showcasing community talent had always been a part of the business plan for the original cafe owners, who are musicians themselves. They are now pleased to hand the reigns over to a buyer interested in further developing their vision for the business as a local haunt and musical hang out.Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the state of Colorado, focusing on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.