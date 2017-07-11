 
July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Children's Rights Award Recipient Atty Maureen Gorman on Chicago TV

 
 
Atty Maureen Gorman
Atty Maureen Gorman
 
CHICAGO - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading veteran matrimonial attorney Maureen Gorman will be featured on Chicago Counterpoint TV this Thursday July 20th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. (CDT) on Channel 21.  Hosted by renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, this legal show provides critical legal education to empower and educate its loyal listening audience.

As a dedicated and devoted protector of fragile families and at risk children, Gorman has reunited countless fathers and children in horrific situations. She has safeguarded many dads who were falsely accused of abuse and neglect of their kids and fights tirelessly to keep children safe.

In one life or death case, Gorman prevailed in obtaining a lifesaving order of protection granting her client immediate possession of his baby step-daughter who was in critical need of heart surgery, which the baby's biological mother refused to authorize. This little girl is now alive because of Gorman's swift legal action.

Gorman was presented the 2017 Children's Rights Award by her peers in the legal community, and has been zealously fighting for justice and civil rights for over 25 years.

Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. You can stream the show live at http://cantv.org/live and participate in discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-edu.org) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fatherhoodeducationalinstitute).

Chicago Counterpoint TV's host Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio [TM] and has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to strengthening healthy families and fighting for fathers. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving's latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, received praise from President Barack Obama, and was endorsed by the late Cardinal Francis George.

To learn more about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060 and follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/fatherhoodedu).
