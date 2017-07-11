ASCAYA Appoints Hattie Baker Assistant Sales Manager

 
Industry News





HENDERSON, Nev. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ASCAYA has appointed Hattie Baker assistant sales manager at the luxury Henderson community. Baker was previously a sales associate and has worked with ASCAYA since its original opening in 2008. She is part of the Shapiro & Sher Group real estate firm, which manages ASCAYA's sales.

Baker is a 35-year resident of Las Vegas and has worked with Shapiro & Sher Group since 2006. She has extensive experience in luxury real estate, and represented sales for both Luxe Lofts in Southwest Las Vegas and One Queensridge Place in Summerlin.

In her new role, Baker works with the ASCAYA sales and project management teams to operate the sales office, manage public events, train new employees and work with clients to purchase home sites.

"Hattie is an integral part of the ASCAYA team, and is a champion of both our unique modern architectural style as well as the city of Henderson as a flourishing area for new luxury home development," said Darin Marques, sales manager at ASCAYA. "Her deep roots in Southern Nevada have been a great help to clients who are passionate about Desert Contemporary architecture find the perfect site for their custom homes."

Baker holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "Her training in accounting has been invaluable to her clients at ASCAYA, as attention to detail makes all the difference," said Marques.

ASCAYA, located in the McCullough mountain range, features private residence sites, six Inspiration Homes commissioned from the world's top architects and a $25 million clubhouse that recently opened for residents.

ASCAYA's 22,000-square-foot clubhouse includes a fitness center, movement studio, spa and massage rooms, children's pavilion and multiple areas for gathering. Outdoors, its resort-style zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub are joined by cabanas, group seating areas, an event lawn, basketball courts, horse shoe pits and tennis courts.

About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development.  ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains.  For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

Follow Ascaya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

