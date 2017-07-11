News By Tag
ASCAYA Appoints Hattie Baker Assistant Sales Manager
Baker is a 35-year resident of Las Vegas and has worked with Shapiro & Sher Group since 2006. She has extensive experience in luxury real estate, and represented sales for both Luxe Lofts in Southwest Las Vegas and One Queensridge Place in Summerlin.
In her new role, Baker works with the ASCAYA sales and project management teams to operate the sales office, manage public events, train new employees and work with clients to purchase home sites.
"Hattie is an integral part of the ASCAYA team, and is a champion of both our unique modern architectural style as well as the city of Henderson as a flourishing area for new luxury home development,"
Baker holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "Her training in accounting has been invaluable to her clients at ASCAYA, as attention to detail makes all the difference,"
ASCAYA, located in the McCullough mountain range, features private residence sites, six Inspiration Homes commissioned from the world's top architects and a $25 million clubhouse that recently opened for residents.
ASCAYA's 22,000-square-
About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.
