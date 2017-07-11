 
News By Tag
* Remington College Online
* New President
* Online Learning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Remington College Names Charlene Purtlebaugh New President of Remington College Online

 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Remington College has named Charlene Purtlebaugh as the new president of Remington College Online.

Purtlebaugh will oversee all operations of the online campus, which offers seven bachelor's degrees and three associate degrees.

Purtlebaugh comes to Remington College from SAE Institute, where she served as Vice President of Operations for the past two years. She also served as the Campus Director for the Atlanta campus and was the East Coast Regional Director for the SAE Institute.

Purtlebaugh also spent 12 years working for Harrison College, including several years as a Campus President and Multi-Campus President.

Purtlebaugh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech and a Master of Arts degree in organizational and professional communication and development from Ball State University, and is pursuing a Doctor of Education degree from Walden University.

For more information, visit Remington College Online or call 1-800-448-6405.

About Remington College:  Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.

Media Contact:

Kate Quinones

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

Kate@wellonscommunications.com

Contact
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Source:Remington College
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Remington College Online, New President, Online Learning
Industry:Education
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Will Wellons Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share