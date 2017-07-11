Remington College Names Charlene Purtlebaugh New President of Remington College Online

Contact

-- Remington College has namedas the new president of Remington College Online.Purtlebaugh will oversee all operations of the online campus, which offers seven bachelor's degrees and three associate degrees.Purtlebaugh comes to Remington College from SAE Institute, where she served as Vice President of Operations for the past two years. She also served as the Campus Director for the Atlanta campus and was the East Coast Regional Director for the SAE Institute.Purtlebaugh also spent 12 years working for Harrison College, including several years as a Campus President and Multi-Campus President.Purtlebaugh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech and a Master of Arts degree in organizational and professional communication and development from Ball State University, and is pursuing a Doctor of Education degree from Walden University.For more information, visit Remington College Online or call 1-800-448-6405.Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.Kate QuinonesWellons Communications407-339-0879Kate@wellonscommunications.com