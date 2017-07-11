Sung Wook Kim Bond Needed to Stop His Deployment to South Korea

ANAHEIM, Calif.
- July 17, 2017
-- Sung Wook Kim is a detainee at Adelanto Detention Center, 10250 Rancho Road, Adelanto, CA. 92301. He was a Permanent Resident Alien for over 37 years. He arrived in this country in 1980. His upcoming court hearing is August 18, 2017. I am conducting a fundraiser for a bond money and to attain an attorney. Please see link below to get to the fundraiser page on 'You Care.' It would be a servere hardship on him as well as his aging mother for him to be deployed back to Korea. All his friends and family are here. Sung is a very kind, generous man and deserves a chance to be an America citzen. Sung alien number is 037368162. You can check his status by going on the Adelanto Detention Center website and clicking on Detainee Locator from the dropbox window. He has been a detainee at the Adelanto Facility since May 2017. He has been had 3 prior scheduled hearings. Any help with his fundraiser to keep Sung in America with his family will be greatly appreciated. Feel free to contact, the fundraiser, Tracey Johnson, Executive Director/Founder of Tracesder Communications. Fundraiser website is located at the following link: https://www.youcaring.com/sungwonkkim-840095