Banyan Printing Awarded for 40 Years in Business by Mayor of Lake Worth, Florida

Lake Worth's Banyan Printing—a full service printer founded in 1977 as a small franchise & subsequently purchased by employee Roger Manning—celebrates its 40th year in business with a Proclamation of Achievement presented by Lake Worth Mayor
 
 
Banyan Printing 40 Years in Business.
Banyan Printing 40 Years in Business.
 
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Full service local printer, Banyan Printing, a Lake Worth icon of "how to do business right," celebrated its 40-year anniversary at Lake Worth City Hall with a Proclamation of Achievement presented by Lake Worth Mayor Pam Triolo and attended by company staff, family, friends and commissioners.

"Now therefore I Pam Triolo, Mayor of the City of Lake Worth, Florida, by the virtue of the authority vested in me," said Ms. Triolo after a warm rundown of the years leading up to the anniversary event, "do hereby recognize Banyan Printing for their 40th anniversary." And with that, owner-entrepreneur Roger Manning accepted the award to a round of applause, and gave much of the credit of his success to the dedication of his longtime staff.

According to Manning, a manager of the 1,200-square-foot Sir Speedy Printing franchise established in 1977 and who purchased the facility in 1992, two of his current employees have been with him for at least 30 years, and the average length of employment at Banyan is 15 years.

Manning said the previous owners of the Sir Speedy franchise gave him a great foundation upon which to build his company. Out of 800 nationwide franchises, Manning said, his Lake Worth location was 14th in sales in the country at one time. The company has grown substantially in phases since those days from a staff of three with limited capabilities to 15 employees, a 10,000-square-foot home base operation, satellite locations in West Palm Beach and Greenacres, and virtually no printing limitations.

"Forty years sounds like a lifetime," Manning said after the celebration with a laugh, "and sometimes I feel like it. But we're in no way done here. We still have a lot of years left of providing a complete array of the highest quality printing for virtually any conceivable situation, but never at a pace or level too big for our britches! As advanced as we've become and as large as some of our jobs are, every customer still experiences that same small, local hometown service feel of the original modest family-owned operation. As long as I'm kickin', that will never change!"

For more about Banyan Printing, see nearly 100 pages of information depicting its full array of printing-related services at www.BanyanPrinting.com, call 561-586-6220 or better yet stop by and take a tour. For 4 decades, Banyan Printing has been providing printing, design, copying and mailing solutions to Palm Beach County residents and businesses.

www.BanyanPrinting.com

Roger Manning
***@banyanprinting.com
Click to Share