Banyan Printing Awarded for 40 Years in Business by Mayor of Lake Worth, Florida
Lake Worth's Banyan Printing—a full service printer founded in 1977 as a small franchise & subsequently purchased by employee Roger Manning—celebrates its 40th year in business with a Proclamation of Achievement presented by Lake Worth Mayor
"Now therefore I Pam Triolo, Mayor of the City of Lake Worth, Florida, by the virtue of the authority vested in me," said Ms. Triolo after a warm rundown of the years leading up to the anniversary event, "do hereby recognize Banyan Printing for their 40th anniversary."
According to Manning, a manager of the 1,200-square-
Manning said the previous owners of the Sir Speedy franchise gave him a great foundation upon which to build his company. Out of 800 nationwide franchises, Manning said, his Lake Worth location was 14th in sales in the country at one time. The company has grown substantially in phases since those days from a staff of three with limited capabilities to 15 employees, a 10,000-square-
"Forty years sounds like a lifetime," Manning said after the celebration with a laugh, "and sometimes I feel like it. But we're in no way done here. We still have a lot of years left of providing a complete array of the highest quality printing for virtually any conceivable situation, but never at a pace or level too big for our britches! As advanced as we've become and as large as some of our jobs are, every customer still experiences that same small, local hometown service feel of the original modest family-owned operation. As long as I'm kickin', that will never change!"
For more about Banyan Printing, see nearly 100 pages of information depicting its full array of printing-related services at www.BanyanPrinting.com, call 561-586-6220 or better yet stop by and take a tour. For 4 decades, Banyan Printing has been providing printing, design, copying and mailing solutions to Palm Beach County residents and businesses.
