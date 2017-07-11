News By Tag
Leslie Zemeckis Keeps Old Hollywood At Your Fingertips
Introducing an Exclusive Line of Burlesque, Showgirl, Pinup and Flamingo Emojis for Apple
BurlyQji
In television, publishing and digital media, Zemeckis has been documenting the burlesque era for decades. She wrote, produced and directed Behind the Burly Q, a Showtime documentary revealing never-before told stories of women (and men!) from the golden age of burlesque, and later released a companion book featuring additional stories and candid interviews with the original burlesque stars. Her most recent book, the best-selling Goddess of Love Incarnate: The Life of Striptease Lili St. Cyr, chronicles the tragic yet empowering life of history's most legendary burlesque artist. Zemeckis has also created the first and only comprehensive online community for professional burlesque performers.
As a historian of American pop culture, Zemeckis continues bringing to life the stories of inspiring and misunderstood women in burlesque. And until she finishes writing her latest book about sex, scandal and showgirls for Counterpoint Press, her BurlyQji app reveals those intimate stripped-down thoughts with emojis, bringing the stage to your iOS device for only $.99.
www.lesliezemeckis.com
