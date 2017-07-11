News By Tag
Overcoming Barriers to "Wow" Results Keynote Presentation
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
Cheryl Jekiel, noted author in the field of Lean HR in her keynote will highlight new concepts on the value HR can bring to Lean initiatives. In the session, Cheryl will talk about
· Define "Improvement"
· Barriers to Wow Results
· The role of HR with increasing Improvement Activities
· Explore the value of Wow Results
· The purpose of applying lean methods to HR
Cheryl M Jekiel is the Founder of the Lean Leadership Resource Center (LLRC) which helps CEOs of innovative companies and organizations who view their people as a competitive advantage to weave Lean principles into the fabric of their company culture so they get sustainable, constantly improving results that exponentially change the business. The LLRC partners with companies to drive results by building the skills of their leaders, redesigning human resources practices and improving the culture of their organization. LLRC resources include workshops, presentations, virtual learning communities, publications and various other on-site supports.
Ms. Jekiel has held Vice President of Human Resources positions for a number of companies, including Tri-Arrows Aluminum, Inc., FONA International, Inc. and Flying Food Group, LLC. Prior to her recent senior leadership roles in Human Resources and other senior management positions. As the author of "Lean Human Resources: Redesigning HR Practices for a Culture of Continuous Improvement"
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
