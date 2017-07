The LIST Tour Atlanta Provides Tools to Help the Entrepreneur Utilize Their Full Potential

Business building entrepreneurs, are you ready to master your gift and profit? Come out to The List Tour Atlanta, Saturday, July 22, 2017, from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM, at Atlanta Marriott Marquis

The LIST Tour Atlanta

Contact

LaTonya Washington

***@lwspecialevents.com LaTonya Washington

End

-- ATLANTA! The Nationwide L.I.S.T. Tour (Lessons In Success Training) is one of the most anticipated business workshops for the business building entrepreneur, business owner, and the business professional who are serious about mastering their talent for PROFIT. It brings leading instructors who provide the educational tools to carve out a structure for success.Get ready for 1-full day of education and networking, where you will learn exactly what you need to build, brand, and market your business.Our mission is to ensure you are COMPLETE, because you are a SUCCESS STORY at what you do and give! We know you are the new and/or intermediate level entrepreneur looking to supplement your income or branch out into full-time entrepreneurship. Our features provide you will mentorship, accountability and a social community that helps you in your journey and expansion into new territory. Stepping out can get a little scary, we've been there, but know once you create momentum, you will exceed your very own expectations!- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-national-list-tour-atlanta-profit-accelerator-tickets-28303358106https://youtu.be/ugT_1PX7RSc?list=PLWJJU_F5Txo2DUKcm9W8K7_EXa59-c9WrBecause WE know start-ups and mid-level business builders are in need of resources, funding and strategies.• Engage in Communicating your Brand Pitch• Obtain Marketing Strategies• Leave with a Plan on How to Build your Business and keep it Afloat• Become knowledgeable with Funding Acquisitions• Learn more on Advertisement and Media• Connect with entrepreneurs in your community• Enjoy fabulous LUNCH!Participants will also enjoy exclusivity with instructors with purchase of the VIP tickets. This will include breakfast with a one-on-one session with our expert instructors on sales, branding and/or business development. The session is from 8:00a - 9:00a, then enter the workshop with special up-close and personal V.I.P. seating!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ thelisttour Twitter: https://twitter.com/ TheListTours Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelisttour/LW Special Events Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a full service event planning and production company that specializes in creative development, project and meeting management. They provide a variety of ideas and choices in the type of event you wish to host to show your personality and style. The company is strong in negotiation, budgeting, public relations, staff and production management. Learn more at http://www.lwspecialevents.com/