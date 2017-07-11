News By Tag
How A Custom Jewelry Builder Can Boost Sales
Why Customized Jewelry Attracts Traffic
Jewelry is popular for many reasons, but it's also a very competitive business since scarcity is part of the supply and demand dynamic. The more unique jewelry is, the more it will perceive value among collectors and gift-givers who want to impress others with special gems. By offering custom jewelry builder tools on your site, you will capture the attention of these specialty seekers.
Customized Rings, Pendants and Studs
Instead of paying a high-priced techie to design customization tools for your store, consider custom jewelry builder tools that are already available to jewelers through GemFind. The company also makes search tools for the jewelry business that help customers discover gems beyond their imaginations. Think of your site as a special place that allows your visitors to go on treasure hunts or to craft their own personalized treasures.
RingBuilder®
Another exciting custom jewelry builder tool is PendantBuilder®
Conclusion
Integration of custom jewelry builder tools is very helpful in boosting your online traffic. These tools can be installed easily on your website and you can customize them to match your themes and inventory. Check out GemFind and learn how custom jewelry builder applications will improve the online experience for your customers.
