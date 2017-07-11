 
News By Tag
* Jewelry
* Blog
* Custom Builder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

How A Custom Jewelry Builder Can Boost Sales

 
 
custom-jewelry-builder
custom-jewelry-builder
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jewelry
Blog
Custom Builder

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Newport Beach - California - US

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're an online jeweler and you want to see more traffic and sales, it helps to connect with the tools that can make that happen. Traffic usually doesn't just come from luck or magic. You have to align with industry tools and strategies that create a memorable online experience so that visitors keep coming back and spread the word to friends. It especially helps to offer custom jewelry builder tools.

Why Customized Jewelry Attracts Traffic
Jewelry is popular for many reasons, but it's also a very competitive business since scarcity is part of the supply and demand dynamic. The more unique jewelry is, the more it will perceive value among collectors and gift-givers who want to impress others with special gems. By offering custom jewelry builder tools on your site, you will capture the attention of these specialty seekers.

Customized Rings, Pendants and Studs
Instead of paying a high-priced techie to design customization tools for your store, consider custom jewelry builder tools that are already available to jewelers through GemFind. The company also makes search tools for the jewelry business that help customers discover gems beyond their imaginations. Think of your site as a special place that allows your visitors to go on treasure hunts or to craft their own personalized treasures.

RingBuilder® (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/ring-builder/) is a tool that enables your customers to design engagement rings. It has customization options for cost, carat weight and certification type. This tool gives your customers a vehicle to send you inquiries and to share their creations with friends on social media, which will help boost your online store traffic. Fans of customized jewelry will want to know more about your offerings when they see friends sharing designs on Facebook.

Another exciting custom jewelry builder tool is PendantBuilder® (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/pendant-builder/), which provides you with generic mounting images, opening the door to use the manufacturer of your choice. You will be able to offer 3-prong, 4-prong and bezel mountings. StudBuilder® (http://www.gemfind.com/applications/stud-builder/) is yet another customization tool that provides flexible customization for designing diamond jewels. You will be able to showcase a multitude of images and videos.

Conclusion
Integration of custom jewelry builder tools is very helpful in boosting your online traffic. These tools can be installed easily on your website and you can customize them to match your themes and inventory. Check out GemFind and learn how custom jewelry builder applications will improve the online experience for your customers.

Visit GemFind for more! http://www.gemfind.com/
Blog URL: http://www.gemfind.com/custom-jewelry-builder/
End
Source:
Email:***@gemfind.com Email Verified
Tags:Jewelry, Blog, Custom Builder
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GemFind PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share