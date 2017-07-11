News By Tag
Record Real Estate Home Sale on Sanibel Island
John R. Wood Island Real Estate announces Phaidra McDermott's record setting home sale on Sanibel Island Florida.
This masterfully constructed residence is situated directly on the beautiful white sands of the Gulf of Mexico and offers the best of beachside luxury living.
Phaidra's deep love for Sanibel and Captiva and her strong ties with the community coupled with her determination and extreme dedication are what make her an award winning Realtor® year after year.
"Phaidra is an amazing sales professional. I've worked with her for many years and she knows how to find luxury buyers and market upscale homes. She listed and sold this house herself, and last year she brought the buyers to a record sale home on Captiva for $16.3 million." says Jay Richter, Broker at John R. Wood Properties.
John R. Wood agent productivity is Top 10 nationally and Number 1 in Florida.
Read more about Phaidra & view all of her listings HERE (http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/
