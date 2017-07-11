 
Industry News





AmpliVox Donation Supports Families of Fallen Police Officers

AmpliVox provides new sound system for Law Enforcement United and C.O.P.S fundraising events.
 
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AmpliVox Sound Systems answered a call for help from Law Enforcement United and Concerns of Police Survivors ("C.O.P.S."), a charity supporting families of fallen police officers. AmpliVox provided a new sound system for the organization's annual golf outing, raising funds for counseling services, a summer camp, and retreats for family members who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

C.O.P.S. partnered with Law Enforcement United for its third annual Suzie Sawyer Golf Classic on June 9, raising money to support the vital programs offered by C.O.P.S.  AmpliVox's powerful and versatile B9154 sound system was donated to support the event, making announcements and presentations clear to all in attendance at the Chesapeake Golf Club in Norfolk, Virginia. The B9154 package includes the AmpliVox SW915 Digital Audio Travel Partner PA, an all-in-one system that amplifies sound from microphones, Bluetooth® streaming devices, and other audio inputs. The package also includes an S1297 Remote Wireless Companion Speaker to extend the range of sound even farther.

"AmpliVox is honored to support the outstanding work done by C.O.P.S. and Law Enforcement United," said Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "They stand by families of law enforcement officers who have sacrificed everything in the service of public safety. We are proud to know that our reliable equipment will be helpful to their fundraising and programming for years to come."

To learn more about AmpliVox portable sound system products, visit http://ampli.com.

About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years.  AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message.  AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values.  AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.

Contact
Creative Marketing Associates
***@cmacreative.com
