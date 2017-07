Treatibles PRESS CONFERENCE at Superzoo

Treatibles Hemp Wellness For Pets Launching New Product With Villalobos Rescue Center Pit Bull and TV Star, Tater Tot at SuperZoo, Booth #1107

Superzoo

Contact

Dana Humphrey

***@gmail.com Dana Humphrey

End

--has partnered with(from an animal focused network's hit show about rehabilitating Pit Bulls and people) toa new grain free phytocannabinoid rich chew that will benefit the New Orleans-based Rescue.CEO and Founder of Treatibles,, television personality from Villalobos Rescue Center, and, Pit Bull television star and new beloved brand ambassador for Treatibles.The press conference marks the official launch of both the product, Tater's Sweet Potato Tots by Treatibles, and the fundraising initiative - one dollar from each bag sold will be donated to help cover veterinary expenses at Villalobos Rescue Center. Currently veterinary bills average $500K annually.A special gift bag with product samples and information will be available for media.SuperZoo Booth # 1107 | Wednesday, July 26, 2017 @ 10:00 AMFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ treatibles Twitter:https://twitter.com/treatibles/.Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/treatibles/.#treatiblesandchill