Treatibles PRESS CONFERENCE at Superzoo
Treatibles Hemp Wellness For Pets Launching New Product With Villalobos Rescue Center Pit Bull and TV Star, Tater Tot at SuperZoo, Booth #1107
Julianna Carella, CEO and Founder of Treatibles, Mariah Harmony, television personality from Villalobos Rescue Center, and Tater Tot, Pit Bull television star and new beloved brand ambassador for Treatibles.
WHAT:The press conference marks the official launch of both the product, Tater's Sweet Potato Tots by Treatibles, and the fundraising initiative - one dollar from each bag sold will be donated to help cover veterinary expenses at Villalobos Rescue Center. Currently veterinary bills average $500K annually.
WHERE/WHEN:
SuperZoo Booth # 1107 | Wednesday, July 26, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
#treatiblesandchill
