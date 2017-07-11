 
Industry News





Treatibles PRESS CONFERENCE at Superzoo

Treatibles Hemp Wellness For Pets Launching New Product With Villalobos Rescue Center Pit Bull and TV Star, Tater Tot at SuperZoo, Booth #1107
 
 
Superzoo
Superzoo
LAS VEGAS - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO: Treatibles has partnered with Villalobos Rescue Center (from an animal focused network's hit show about rehabilitating Pit Bulls and people) to introduce Tater's Sweet Potato Tots ™ by Treatibles, a new grain free phytocannabinoid rich chew that will benefit the New Orleans-based Rescue.

Julianna Carella, CEO and Founder of Treatibles, Mariah Harmony, television personality from Villalobos Rescue Center, and Tater Tot, Pit Bull television star and new beloved brand ambassador for Treatibles.

WHAT:The press conference marks the official launch of both the product, Tater's Sweet Potato Tots by Treatibles,  and the fundraising initiative - one dollar from each bag sold will be donated to help cover veterinary expenses at Villalobos Rescue Center. Currently veterinary bills average $500K annually.

A special gift bag with product samples and information will be available for media.

WHERE/WHEN:

SuperZoo Booth # 1107 | Wednesday, July 26, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treatibles.

Twitter:https://twitter.com/treatibles/.

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/treatibles/.

#treatiblesandchill

Jul 17, 2017 News



