Country(s)
Industry News
Yerra Solutions Announces Keynote Speakers for Yerra Conference Europe and APAC
The one-day conferences in London and Singapore are the exclusive events for in-house legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals.
The keynote speakers for Yerra Conference will be:
APAC in Singapore on 12 September 2017
Roy Teo, Director, FinTech & Innovation Group at Monetary Authority of Singapore
Mr. Teo leads the FinTech ecosystem development work at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The team's efforts are focused on connecting, collaborating, and co-creating with the FinTech and financial services to grow Singapore's financial sector and to foster a conducive environment for innovation to flourish. Having been a Regulator, an IT Auditor and an IT Specialist, Roy has acquired close to 20 years of extensive experience in technology risk management, technology audit and IT implementations in multiple regions/countries. He will discuss the impact FinTech is having on the legal profession.
Europe in London on 11 October 2017
Michael Woodford, Corporate Whistleblower
The first Western salaried employee to rise through the ranks to the top of a Japanese corporate giant, Michael headed a company with 40,000 employees and a net annual income of billions of dollars. However, in October 2011, just seven months after being appointed President, Michael Woodford became one of the corporate world's highest-ranking whistle-blowers and the central figure in exposing the Olympus scandal, which became known as the Enron of Japan. After his bravery at Olympus, in the UK, The Sunday Times, The Independent and The Sun, all awarded him the 2011 'Business Person of the Year' and in March 2012, he received the prestigious FT/ArcelorMittal 'Boldness in Business' 'Person of The Year '. This was first time in history that four national newspapers all chose to honor the same individual. Mr. Woodford will retell his gripping story and then meet with attendees and do a book signing.
Caspar Berry, Professional Poker Player, Businessman and Risk Expert
The science of decision-making is genuinely applicable to any team in any company in any sector of business today. It is about inspiring leadership, managing change, increasing efficiency and motivating others. It opens people up to the value of opportunity and shows them how to overcome their natural fear of failure. Ultimately everything we do comes down to a decision about balancing risk and reward. Mr. Berry will outline these concepts with a special focus on applying them in the context of corporate risk and will then lead a poker workshop for those interested.
Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conferences here.
Media may inquire about attending by emailing kristen.wylie@
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse