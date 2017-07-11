News By Tag
Amazing Lash Studio Wayne is a Sponsor For The 11th Annual Packanack Day 5k Run
The Packanack Lake Athletic Association will be hosting their 11th run this year. They are dedicated to building sports programs for the community much like this race.
Join beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio in a day full of giveaways, refreshments, music and fun for the whole family. This event will be held on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017. Check-in and registration opens at 7:00am with a race time at 8:30am. All pre-registered participants receive a discounted rate and beautifully designed t-shirt!
New to eyelash extensions? Amazing Lash Studio offers women and men the chance to wake up feeling beautiful, naturally! No need for a full face of makeup because with eyelash extensions you will wake up ready with full, long lashes.
At the finish line all runners will be handed water bottles courtesy of Amazing Lash Studio Wayne. So don't miss this family fun community fundraiser!
To find our more information about Amazing Lash Studio Wayne visit http://amazinglashstudio.com/
