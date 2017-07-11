 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Community
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wayne
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Amazing Lash Studio Wayne is a Sponsor For The 11th Annual Packanack Day 5k Run

 
 
11th Annual Pakcanack Day
11th Annual Pakcanack Day
WAYNE, N.J. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Packanack Lake is known for its beautiful scenery, but also for its annual Packanack Day of Races!

The Packanack Lake Athletic Association will be hosting their 11th run this year. They are dedicated to building sports programs for the community much like this race.

Join beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio in a day full of giveaways, refreshments, music and fun for the whole family. This event will be held on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017. Check-in and registration opens at 7:00am with a race time at 8:30am. All pre-registered participants receive a discounted rate and beautifully designed t-shirt!

New to eyelash extensions? Amazing Lash Studio offers women and men the chance to wake up feeling beautiful, naturally! No need for a full face of makeup because with eyelash extensions you will wake up ready with full, long lashes.

At the finish line all runners will be handed water bottles courtesy of Amazing Lash Studio Wayne. So don't miss this family fun community fundraiser!

To find our more information about Amazing Lash Studio Wayne visit http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wayne/wayne .

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wayne
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Community, Fundraiser
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wayne - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share