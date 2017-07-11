Summer is in Full Swing at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille with New Cocktails and Signature Shaken Sodas

Perry's Signature Shaken Sodas

-- Beat the summer heat with new cocktails and Signature Shaken Sodas at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille (5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, IL 60523; 630-571-1808). Perry's six new drinks are refreshing thirst quenchers; three of them are non-alcoholic, perfect for guests of all ages.Briefly launched earlier this month to celebrate the patio's expansion, the Key Gin Gimlet now is here to stay after earning rave reviews. Using Chicago's own CH Key Gin shaken with fresh lime juice and crafted with muddled basil and cucumber, this cocktail captures the essence of cool, crisp and refreshing.The Highland Highball hits the mark. Glenmorangie 10-year Scotch is stirred with Grand Marnier, fresh pressed lemon juice and a hint of almond for a subtle, classic cocktail.The third new cocktail has a hot twist. Perry's Spicy Mango Tango shakes Belvedere Mango Passion Vodka with mango, fresh pressed lime juice and a hint of habanero lime before topping it off with Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine. The subtle kick and tropical fruity flavors make this drink rejuvenating on an exceptionally warm summer day.In addition to the new cocktails, Perry's has released a new line of non-alcoholic Signature Shaken Sodas. Perfect for kids and adults, the drinks are Mango Fizz Soda, Pineapple Ginger Ale, and Habanero Margarita Soda.The Mango Fizz Soda ($5.95) is a tropical refresher made from fresh pressed lemon juice and mango puree, shaken and served tall with a splash of soda. The Pineapple Gingerale ($5.95) puts a fun, non-alcoholic twist on a mojito. Freshly cut pineapple is muddled with mint and fresh ginger before lime juice is added. The mocktail is then shaken and topped with Ginger Ale. Even though The Habanero Margarita Soda ($5.95) sounds like an alcoholic beverage, it is a refreshing and light non-alcoholic option. Made with fresh pressed lime juice and shaken with a hint of habanero pepper along with agave nectar, it is spicy, sweet and delicious.Treat yourself to these deals during Perry's Social Hour, enjoyed 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bar 79. Indulge in $9 Bar Bites, like Perry's Famous Pork Chop 'Bites', Beef and Blue with sliced Beef Filet with Blue Cheese and Bacon Marmalade, Escargot, Homemade Polish Sausage, Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms, Sliders 79 with Onion Strings and the Steakhouse Pizza topped with chopped beef tenderloin. Or choose Perry's popular Butcher's Blend Burger made from brisket, chuck and shortrib and served with French fries or sweet potato fries for $12.Select beverages are available including $9 cocktails like the Sobieski Martini, Bulleit Manhatten, Key Gin Gimlet, Highland Highball, Spicy Mango Tango, and "Strait" Paloma, or choose from any three mini martinis for $11. Craft beers for $4 and a variety of featured wines from $7-16 per glass are available, too. View the full Social Hour menu online.Reservations may be made online or by calling 630-571-1808.Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done experience, Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry's Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas late 2017. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysDining)and Instagram (@PerrysSteakhouse)