Thousands in Downtown Clearwater for Church of Scientology's Community Block Party

 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On July 15th, over 2,500 people attended the summer Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization's carnival-themed block party on Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater.  Guests enjoyed food and activities including face painting, train rides, carnival games and more, all paid for by the Church of Scientology.

This was the fourth Downtown Block Party the Church has held since the summer of 2016. Over 10,500 Clearwater residents have enjoyed the family friendly activities and entertainment. One block of the downtown core featured a row of carnival games book-ended by a petting zoo and a station for pony rides and another block featured the music from the Church's Flag Band, food vendors and community booths.

Guests also visited the centers for humanitarian programs on Fort Harrison Avenue to learn about what they can do to help their fellow man. These centers hold the non-profit organizations sponsored by the Church of Scientology: United for Human Rights of Florida; The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay; Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida; Criminon Florida; Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida; and the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Florida.

Church community partners promoted their organizations and how they help the community. These non-profits included: Mothers of Minors, Teaching Another Generation In Need (TAG-IN), Second Chance Life Skills and Angels on Assignment.

"It was fantastic! This was top, top, top, top, top notch," said a volunteer from Bikers Against Trafficking, one of the participating non-profits. "We had so many people come by, it was great. There wasn't a single thing that went wrong, the weather was even nice! There is no doubt that we are coming back next time—we will be here!"

The Church's next Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd. It will be located in Downtown Clearwater on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Street.

For more information or to participate in the next block party, please contact Pat Harney at patharney@churchofscientology.net (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uXULWDe7nwV7J4...) or (727) 467-6860.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Fs_z3H8wk6eOJP...).
