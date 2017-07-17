Downtown LA's Corner Bakery Cafe Takes Advantage of URIMAT's 'Green City Initiative' Program

Contact

-- The Corner Bakery Cafe, a healthy fast-casual restaurant with over 190 locations nationwide, demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by taking advantage of URIMAT North America, Inc.'s Green City Initiative program. The Corner Bakery Cafe's downtown Los Angeles location at 8th and Figueroa recently retrofitted their water urinals to URIMAT's watefree urinals. This will reduce the restaurant's water consumption by approximately 80,000 gallons of water per year.General Manager of Corner Bakery Cafe's downtown LA restaurant Mr. Carlos Enrique Garcia commented, "We are really happy we signed up for URIMAT's Green City Initiative program. There were no upfront costs for us, the installation was fast and convenient, and, in the end, URIMAT's waterfree system will save us a lot of time and money - no more leaks to fix, no more sensors or flush valves to replace, and the organic enzymes keep the restroom clean and fresh for our customers."URIMAT's patented odor trap and organic enzymes prevent odor development, as well as prevent the build up of deposits in the pipeline. It's a hi-tech product designed to be trouble-free for clients.By signing up for URIMAT's Green City Initiative, customers receive the following with NO UPFRONT COSTS: a URIMAT urinal (customers can choose URIMAT's porcelain or polycarbonate model), installation, a URIMAT urinal filter, one bottle of URIMAT's microbiological cleaner, and personal training on trap replacement and cleaning instructions.URIMAT North America, Inc. is the official distributor of URIMAT waterless urinals and products for the North American market. Established in 1998, URIMAT is sold in over 40 countries worldwide. URIMAT is the recipient of many environmental awards and is recognized as a leader in the field of water-savings technology and chemical-free cleaning solutions. URIMAT waterfree urinals are available in porcelain or polycarbonate and are manufactured in a CO2 neutral environment.For more information about URIMAT products, please visit: