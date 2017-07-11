 
Industry News





Harry Chapin Food Bank Elects Family Law Attorney Kayla Richmond to Board

 
 
Fort Myers Family Law Attorney Kayla Richmond
Fort Myers Family Law Attorney Kayla Richmond
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Kayla Richmond was elected to serve on the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida's Board of Directors. Her first major role will be to Chair the 10th Anniversary Harry Chapin Hunger Walk scheduled for January 20, 2018 at Miromar Outlets.

Richmond focuses her practice in the areas of divorce, marital and family law. She handles dissolution of marriage (divorce), custody, paternity, child support and domestic violence cases.

Richmond has received much recognition for her professional and community efforts.  She was recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a "Rising Star" in the field of family law in 2016 and 2017, as well as named an "Up & Comer" by Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite in 2017. Richmond also received the Outstanding Alumni Representative Award from the Stetson University College of Law.

Richmond serves as President Elect and Chapter Representative for the Lee County Association for Women Lawyers, President for the Lee County Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division and is also a member of the Bar's Executive Committee. She also devotes time serving as a mentor for the Take Stock in Children Program and Girls Going Places.

Richmond is a Fort Myers native, graduating from Fort Myers High School in 2006. She received her undergraduate degrees from the University of South Florida (B.A., 2010, magna cum laude); her law degree from Stetson University College of Law (J.D., 2013); and, her graduate degree from Stetson University (M.B.A., 2013, summa cum laude). Richmond can be reached at 239.344.1156 or via email at kayla.richmond@henlaw.com.

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island.  For more information on Richmond or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.

Contact
Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing
239-344-1100
***@henlaw.com
Jul 17, 2017 News



