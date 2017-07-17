News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brides Across America Rescues Alfred Angelo Brides!
Free wedding gowns from Brides Across America for brides left at the altar without a dress by Alfred Angelo store closing
Brides Across America and its partner salons have donated over 20,000 wedding gowns and gifted over 20 weddings since its inception in 2008. Brides Across America's mission is to share love, and create a once in a lifetime memory for military & first responders. This is our way to say thank you to those that sacrifice their lives for us. Each one of our couples have a story of love, sacrifice, and hardships they endure.
About Brides Across America
A national nonprofit, Brides Across America continues to honor our heroes by giving weddings and wedding gowns to our deserving military and first responders to make wedding dreams come true. Brides Across America has provided assistance to thousands of military couples since its inception in 2008. All donations that are received go directly to provide support to our couples. To date, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons, designers, and individual donations has been able to donate more than 20,000 wedding gowns and 20 weddings. Operation Wedding Gown has also made headlines when it was featured in PEOPLE magazine, Steve Harvey Show and honored at the White House. http://www.bridesacrossamerica.com
Contact
Donna Sada
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017