July 2017
Brides Across America Rescues Alfred Angelo Brides!

Free wedding gowns from Brides Across America for brides left at the altar without a dress by Alfred Angelo store closing
 
ANDOVER, Mass. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Brides Across America wants to ensure that brides affected by Alfred Angelo's store closures will still have the day of their dreams. If you are getting married within 60 days and need a wedding dress, Brides Across America will give you a free gown through our program.  You will need a copy of your paid receipt and verification of your wedding date.

Brides Across America and its partner salons have donated over 20,000 wedding gowns and gifted over 20 weddings since its inception in 2008.  Brides Across America's mission is to share  love, and create a once in a lifetime memory for military & first responders.  This is our way to say thank you to those that sacrifice their lives for us.  Each one of our couples have a story of love, sacrifice, and hardships they endure.

About Brides Across America

A national nonprofit, Brides Across America continues to honor our heroes by giving weddings and wedding gowns to our deserving military and first responders to make wedding dreams come true. Brides Across America has provided assistance to thousands of military couples since its inception in 2008.  All donations that are received go directly to provide support to our couples. To date, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons, designers, and individual donations has been able to donate more than 20,000 wedding gowns and 20 weddings. Operation Wedding Gown has also made headlines when it was featured in PEOPLE magazine, Steve Harvey Show and honored at the White House. http://www.bridesacrossamerica.com

Contact
Donna Sada
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Alfred Angelo, Wedding Gowns, Brides
Industry:Apparel
Location:Andover - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017
