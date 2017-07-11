 
The American Society of Professional Copywriters: The CopyPros Kick Off Membership Drive

The CopyPros Professional Association is seeking new copywriter members with reduced membership fee.
 
 
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Professional Copywriters launched their new website this week offering online membership to professional copywriters, and kicking off their membership drive.

Current president of the organization, M. Dennis Taylor has nearly 40 years of experience as a copywriter and says "A copywriter's training and experience qualify them as a professional copywriter, but – frankly -- how do they set themselves above some dilettante wannabe copywriter who just joined the field."

Members of The American Society of Professional Copywriters, who are called The CopyPros®, distinguish themselves from average copywriters by joining the group and by producing the highest quality product while adhering to premier business standards and a creed of professional behavior.

Taylor says that copywriters can be on a professional level high above non-members similar to the way a real estate agent can distinguish themselves by becoming a Realtor®.  "When several prospects are competing for the same projects, they don't have to just rely on who presented best at that particular meeting, their work has a 'seal of approval,' so to speak, which gives them a creative edge."

The website describes The American Society of Professional Copywriters, gives informative tips on the Quill Tips Blog and provides functionality for a one-stop source to join The CopyPros.

Members receive, among other things, a gold membership diploma naming them as a Certified CopyPro, a membership card and the right to put The American Society of Professional Copywriters' logo on their collateral and promotional materials. "The membership certificate really looks impressive framed on the wall or as the first page of a copywriter's portfolio," says Taylor.

During the membership drive of The American Society of Professional Copywriters, "Home of The CopyPros," new members can join for 50 percent off the regular rate, so the annual fee is about $30. "That's less than many copywriters spend on coffee each week and this is sure to give their career a bigger jump start than the caffeine," says Taylor.

For complete information on The American Society of Professional Copywriters and how to become one of The Copy Pros, visit the website at www.TheCopyPros.org.

Dennis Taylor, President, The CopyPros
The American Society of Professional Copywriters
***@wordtaylor.info
Source:The American Society of Professional Copywriters
Email:***@wordtaylor.info Email Verified
