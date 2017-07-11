Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of Natalie Roers' New Novel, "Beneath Them"

Aignos Publishing LLC, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii USA, announces the release of Natalie Roers' new, young-adult suspenseful thriller, "Beneath Them."

BENEATH THEM by Natalie Roers

-- About, a chilling story based on the screenplay by Natalie Roers and Mali Elfman:Derek Fisher is a teenage vagrant with a troubled past. The Scotts are a well-to-do suburban family. Their worlds couldn't seem any further apart, but when Derek takes refuge from the streets and secretly moves into the crawl space under the Scotts' home, their paths are set on an explosive predestined collision course.Natalie Roers is an award-winning author, voice over artist, and veteran radio and television personality. She is the author of the young adult fantasy,, and popular broadcast-industry guide,. To learn more about her, please visit www.natalieroers.com."We have to desensitize ourselves somewhat to societal injustices in order to go about our daily lives. If we didn't shield ourselves, we'd all kind of collapse. I wanted to explore that. I wanted to bring someone into our lives that we'd often overlook, forcing the reader to connect—to let him in, " Roers commented when asked about the inspiration behindThis book is available directly from the publisher/printer via theatfrom Amazon atSavant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.Distributed by Savant Distribution, this work is also available from other major distribution outlets, including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.Aignos Publishing LLC, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications LLC, is a publisher of, experimental and inventive works that "push the leading edge" of all genres. For more information, visit www.aignospublishing.com.