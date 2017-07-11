 
Houston Office Furniture Store Expands Store Due to Growing Demand

 
 
Systems Office Furniture in Houston has quality new and used cubicles and more.
Systems Office Furniture in Houston has quality new and used cubicles and more.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Systems Office Furniture, a Houston office furniture dealer, is breaking ground on an expansion to their showroom outside of Houston. Systems Office Furniture has been in business since 2000, providing quality new and used office furniture in Houston and the surrounding areas.

By expanding their showroom, SOF will have more of its stock available for viewing. The office furniture store sells new and used cubicles, conference tables, office chairs, storage options and more.

The new space will also provide additional room to feature sit stand workstations, a product with growing demand. More and more businesses are investing in adjustable standing desks based on growing research that shows that standing at least part of the workday increases both employee satisfaction and productivity.

Systems Office Furniture provides quality new and used office furniture for below retail price, allowing both businesses and individuals alike to buy quality furniture that matches their decor and is comfortable while staying within budget.

Aside from their expanding showroom location, Systems Office Furniture also has a large supply of office furniture available online. For their showroom address or to browse their online products, go to https://usedcubicleshouston.com.

Contact
Tara Laughter
9797762100
***@createmyoffice.com
Source:Systems Office Furniture
Email:***@createmyoffice.com
Tags:Houston Office Furniture, Used Cubicles Houston, Sit Stand Workstations
Industry:Furniture
Location:College Station - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
