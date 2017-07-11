News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston Office Furniture Store Expands Store Due to Growing Demand
By expanding their showroom, SOF will have more of its stock available for viewing. The office furniture store sells new and used cubicles, conference tables, office chairs, storage options and more.
The new space will also provide additional room to feature sit stand workstations, a product with growing demand. More and more businesses are investing in adjustable standing desks based on growing research that shows that standing at least part of the workday increases both employee satisfaction and productivity.
Systems Office Furniture provides quality new and used office furniture for below retail price, allowing both businesses and individuals alike to buy quality furniture that matches their decor and is comfortable while staying within budget.
Aside from their expanding showroom location, Systems Office Furniture also has a large supply of office furniture available online. For their showroom address or to browse their online products, go to https://usedcubicleshouston.com.
Contact
Tara Laughter
9797762100
***@createmyoffice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse