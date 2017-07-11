 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Seachrome is now available on Wayfair.com!

Now you can buy Seachrome accessibility fixtures direct on Wayfair! Shop Seachrome accessibility fixtures direct for the home on Wayfair.com
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- What do you get when you combine safe, stylish Seachrome accessibility fixtures with Wayfair.com, one of the world's largest online selections of furniture, home furnishings, and goods? A one-stop solution for your home bathroom remodels or Aging in Place design project.

Now, Wayfair's quick and easy ordering process makes it more convenient than ever to find the accessibility fixtures you need for your next project. Interior designers, architects, and homeowners can shop from a wide selection of best-selling Seachrome grab bars and seats from both our Lifestyle & Wellness® and Signature Series. Distinguished by premium quality craftsmanship, reliable performance and classic design, Signature Series products are an ideal choice for projects that require ADA compliance. For applications where style is desired but ADA compliance is not required, Lifestyle & Wellness® products offer elegance, design versatility and comfort.

When you shop Seachrome on Wayfair.com, you'll also benefit from competitive pricing and free ground shipping on orders over $49 – so visit today!

To shop Seachrome on Wayfair.com, please visit https://www.wayfair.com/Seachrome-B43243.html?rtype=12&am...

To view the full collection of Seachrome products or to contact us, please visit seachrome.com.

About Seachrome

Seachrome has manufactured residential and commercial accessibility bath products that adhere to the highest quality standards for over 50 years. Seachrome designs manufacture and distribute four distinctive private label product lines of accessibility bath products, for use in residential, commercial, hospitality, health care, transportation and municipal applications. We also provide global sourcing capabilities and a total OEM solution for leading brands. All Seachrome products meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Buy American and American Recovery & Reinvestment Acts, and many also support LEED compliance. Seachrome is headquartered in Long Beach, California. To learn more, please visit seachrome.com.

Contact
Drew Barnett
admin@kitchencollaborative.com
***@kitchencollaborative.com
