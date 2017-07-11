

Top 20 Medical Billing Service Companies for 2017 If you've ever encountered the frustration of trying to hire a fully functioning medical billing service then you'll appreciate the value of these top ten providers. Medical Billing Service Review LOS ANGELES - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most aggravating things about medical billing companies is finding a company that charges a fair percentage of collected revenue yet offers robust solutions like claims scrubbing, patient statements, and cloud based services. Medical Billing Service Review, Inc set out to find the best companies in the industry.



Do a Google search and you'll find over 22,000 pages about medical billing companies. In this medical billing review site, you'll find side-by-side comparisons between the companies that feature the best medical billing solutions. In addition, you'll learn more about how they charge for set up costs, their EHR software, and their HIPAA compliance status. Dan Kerns, the Marketing Manger, said "at Medical Billing Service Review we did the research so you wouldn't have to".



http://medicalbillingservicereview.com/ best-medical- billi...



According to Kern, many billing companies promise that they are the best, but their customer retention rate suggest otherwise. There is so much to look for in a top rated medical billing service company, and physicians can't afford to get it wrong. As we prepared our review, we rated the company and their features according to the following criteria:



HIPAA Compliance

There's no exceptions when it comes to protecting patient information. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) is the United States legislation that provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information.



Claims Scrubbing & Processing

Submits claims electronically and eliminates or reduces errors that might cause the insurance to deny payment.



ICD-10 Support

ICD-10-CM (International Classification of Diseases -10th Revision-Clinical Modification) is a US clinical modification of the WHO's ICD-10, developed to support US health information needs. ICD-10-CM is designed for classifying and reporting diseases in all US healthcare settings.



Reporting

Detailed reporting allows physicians and doctors to better understand the medical practices financial performance.



By using these rating criteria, we are able to isolate some of the best medical billing service companies in the United States. Hiring any of these companies will likely be a good fit for most healthcare practices:



1. 1- Precision Medical Billing



2. 2- CRT Medical Systems



3. 3- Medical Billing Star



4. 4- AdvancedMD



5. 5- drchrono



