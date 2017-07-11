 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Investment Sales
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rancho Cucamonga
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges Sale of Dollar General Town Center for $4.9M

Center is located in San Jacinto, CA which is part of SoCal's Inland Empire region
 
 
Progressive Real Estate Partners Sells Dollar General Town Center for $4.9M
Progressive Real Estate Partners Sells Dollar General Town Center for $4.9M
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial Real Estate
Investment Sales
Retail

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Rancho Cucamonga - California - US

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Progressive Real Estate Partners, a leading Inland Empire retail real estate brokerage firm, announced today the sale of Dollar General Town Center located at 700-728 San Jacinto Avenue, San Jacinto, California.  The property sold for $4.9M in a 1031 exchange transaction.  Anchored by Dollar General, the 27,112 square foot multi-tenant center is 100% occupied.

Progressive Real Estate Partners VP of Investment Sales Greg Bedell, CCIM exclusively marketed the property and represented the seller, a private Huntington Beach based investor.  The buyer, a private family trust based in Newport Beach, was represented by Rob Sauser of PMZ Commercial.

Remodeled in 2012, the center is ideally located on San Jacinto's primary retail corridor at the signalized intersection of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street.  In addition to Dollar General, the tenant mix includes a variety of shops, services and eateries with 45% of the tenants having renewed their leases within the past year.  The property also features highly visible monument signage and enjoys excellent accessibility with five points of access/egress and no center dividers blocking entry.

According to Greg Bedell, "This was a rare opportunity to acquire a credit anchored 100% occupied shopping center in its entirety.  Furthermore, several of the leases were completed during the recession creating the opportunity for upside as those deals renew. Our team was able to leverage our extensive database of Inland Empire lease comparables to demonstrate the market potential."  He added, "The buyer had owned and managed other properties in the San Jacinto/Hemet market so they were familiar with the strength of the trade area and this property was well suited to fulfill their 1031 exchange requirement."

About Progressive Real Estate Partners

Progressive Real Estate Partners (PREP) is a boutique commercial brokerage firm headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2008, the firm specializes in the leasing and sale of retail properties in Southern California's Inland Empire. The firm is also the exclusive Inland Empire representative of the Retail Brokers Network (RBN).   Since the firm's inception Progressive has completed over 500 lease and sales transactions in over 35 cities throughout the region.  Progressive uses the latest marketing and brokerage techniques to help retailers and property owners achieve their real estate goals.   The firm is led by Brad Umansky, founder and president. For further information visit www.progressiverep.com.

You can also follow Progressive Real Estate Partners on Linkedin, Twitter (@Progressive_REP) or Facebook (facebook.com/ProgressiveRealEstatePartners).

Contact
Paula Dempsey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Progressive Real Estate Partners
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Investment Sales, Retail
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Rancho Cucamonga - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dempsey Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share