Don Hutson Presents: Successful Sales Strategies - Sell Value, Not Price
Don Hutson has many popular presentations, including "Successful Sales Strategies - Sell Value, Not Price." Although you will need to actually experience this for the best possible results, here are some key takeaways:
• The 7 Keys to Differentiation from your toughest competitors
• How to sell based on value instead of competing on price
• Relationship selling strategies that build rapport and trust
• Elements to develop a value-added selling strategy
• Proven techniques to gain commitment on the sale
• Secrets of an effective value proposition
• The power steps to increase questioning and listening skills
Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
