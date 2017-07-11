 
July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Don Hutson Presents: Successful Sales Strategies - Sell Value, Not Price

 
July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Has the time come to take your sales numbers to the next level? You have been doing decent work for a while now, but you know you are capable of so much more. When your numbers aren't matching your expectations, it is time to do something about it. And, if you are looking for improvement, Don Hutson has a number of presentations to help your business reach new heights. So, don't hesitate to schedule Don for your next conference or event.

Don Hutson has many popular presentations, including "Successful Sales Strategies - Sell Value, Not Price." Although you will need to actually experience this for the best possible results, here are some key takeaways:

• The 7 Keys to Differentiation from your toughest competitors
• How to sell based on value instead of competing on price
• Relationship selling strategies that build rapport and trust
• Elements to develop a value-added selling strategy
• Proven techniques to gain commitment on the sale
• Secrets of an effective value proposition
• The power steps to increase questioning and listening skills

Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
Source:Don Hutson
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Business Coach, Business Training, Sales Coach
Business
