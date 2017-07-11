News By Tag
USANA Associates First to Achieve Highest Ranking
Annette and Victor Que named first-ever Executive 17-Star Diamonds
Annette and Victor first achieved success in their traditional careers: Annette worked in the financial field and Victor was a business owner and investor. They first became interested in USANA after a family member fell ill and they began investing in their own health and wellness. Immediately, they signed up as distributors and began sharing these amazing products with their friends and family in an effort to encourage healthy living.
Since beginning their USANA journey, the Que's have made a name for themselves; achieving Silver Director in just three months, moving to Gold Directors after 10 months, and achieving their Diamond Director status in just over one year.*
The Que's unprecedented achievement has not come without hard work and determination. "You've got to commit because nobody else will achieve success for you," says Annette. "It's all about attitude. If you think you can, then you can. If you think you cannot, then you cannot."
For the Ques, being a part of the USANA family is more than healthy living and achieving financial independence. Giving back is just as important. They were both born and raised in the Philippines and try to visit their home country several times a year. On each trip, they work with the USANA True Health Foundation (http://www.usanafoundation.org/
*Earnings depicted are not typical. Learn about the average income of USANA Associates at USANAincome.com.
About USANA
Founded in 1992, USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is a U.S.-based nutritional company that manufactures high-quality supplements, personal care and healthy food products in its state-of-the-
Contact
Media Contact: Ashley Collins
VP Marketing & Public Relations
***@us.usana.com
