YA Novel "The Praying Pond" Explores Faith and the Power of Prayer Through Childlike Eyes

The Praying Pond

--Imagine kneeling beside still waters, lifting your prayer up for consideration and seeing the answer right before your eyes? This is what happens to several of the faithful children in first time author Michelle Nadasi's new book "The Praying Pond." Visions only appear to children, those with an innocent faith and belief that God will hear and answer their prayers."It started with the idea of a lovely pond situated behind a church," said Michelle Nadasi. "I wanted to write a story that dealt with faith in God but also characters who were dealing with real life issues like moving to a new school, arguing parents, trying to fit in and the inevitable "mean girls" and The Praying Pond" does just that."The story is told through the eyes of fourth grader Holly whose family has just moved to town. Although as a family they haven't previously been faithful church goers they start to attend the local church. After the first service, Holly spots a young girl kneeling beside the pond. She learns that some of the children from the area who have prayed by the pond have seen visions of family members that appear to be answers from God. The history of the Praying Pond goes back several decades, according to the youth minister, Pastor Mark. As the story progresses, it is the childlike faith that Holly begins to develop that help the entire family through the challenges that can occur when moving to a new community, settling into a new job and attending a new school."Over the years I have worked with a number of children through the youth programs of our church," said Nadasi. "I marvel at the unquestioning love children have for God and the power of their childlike faith. They encourage me to embrace that innocence in my faith."In the Message transcription of the Bible we learn from Matthew 18: 2-5, which says, "I'm telling you, once and for all, that unless you return to square one and start over like children, you're not even going to get a look at the kingdom, let alone get in. Whoever becomes simple and elemental again, like this child, will rank high in God's kingdom. What's more, when you receive the childlike on my account, it's the same as receiving me.""I hope that this book will inspire readers to remember what it felt like to first love God. The characters in "The Praying Pond" are relatable and their circumstances are ones that we have all encountered as youth and adults. I hope that the example of prayer in the book will encourage believers and inspire others to become curious about God and seek to learn more.""This is such an enjoyable read," said Lisa Umina, founder and publisher of Halo Publishing, Inc. "Holly is a great main character and following her story as she grows in her faith and works through the challenges of moving to a new town and making new friends is one that everyone will be able to relate to. It is an uplifting story and readers will walk away feeling joyful at the end.""The Praying Pond" is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other outlets in paperback for $12.95, hardcover for $15.95 and e-book version for $5.99.https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-praying-pond-michelle-nadasi/1126616788?ean=9781612445649Michelle Nadasi is a stay at home mom who lives with her husband and three children in Florida. Although she received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from college, her true passion is writing. She hopes that through her stories, she will bring herself, and her readers closer to God and his everlasting love.Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.comLisa M. Umina, PublisherHalo Publishing International1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176San Antonio, TX 78213 - USA+1 877-705-9647contact@halopublishing.comhttp://www.HaloPublishing.com