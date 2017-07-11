Country(s)
Time To Ride Safe - 7 Animated Tips from the Sawaya Law Firm on Driving Without Distractions
Sawaya Law Firm partners with a local team of artists to create an absurd, funny, and original animated take on distracted driving. The goal is to entertain and educate and drive home the message - Avoid Distractions Behind The Wheel. It's #TimeToRideSafe
The Sawaya Law Firm is bringing awareness to the dangers of distracted driving in a novel way – using original art, humor, music and animation - showcasing positive examples of ways to avoid the tempting pull of our smartphones. This issue is becoming more and more dangerous, especially behind the wheel.
Why The Absurdity – Why Now?
POPULATION IS INCREASING IN COLORADO AND WITH IT, TRAFFIC.
Since 2010 the population here in Colorado has risen 7%. As more drivers use our streets, the chances for accidents goes up.
THE LEGAL AGE TO DRIVE IN COLORADO IS 16 YEARS OLD.
These Digital Natives, kids who have grown up with smartphones since birth, are entering the ranks of automobile operators with distractions built into their lives and social fabric. Getting information to teens that can help them develop good habits at this age is crucial.
TEENS ARE NOT THE ONLY ONES DRIVING DISTRACTED.
Connected adults of all ages are becoming more and more entranced with their smartphones, and more accustomed to the information overload that comes with them. They think they can multitask – but they can't.
MULTI-TASKING IS A MYTH.
When you need to focus on performing a task, your frontal cortex springs to action. If you're asked to perform any more tasks, the brain segments with each added activity. The more you try to do at one time, the higher your chance of failing. And driving a one ton vehicle is a task you don't want to fail.
WE PARTNERED WITH DENVER-BASED CREATIVE AGENCY BEAR HAND HAIR CLAP PRODUCTIONS , to create an absurd, funny, and original take on distracted driving. Our goal is to leave an impression, get the conversation going, and keep driving home the life-saving message of avoiding distraction while behind the wheel.
WE PARTNER WITH THE COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. WE BELIEVE IN THEIR "MOVING TOWARDS ZERO TRAFFIC DEATHS" MISSION. Our partnership produced This Safe Driving Habits Handbook, which has been delivered to Denver high schools.
If our message got your attention, we urge you to share it with family and friends. It may provide a good laugh. It may save a life.
Put your phone away – it's Time to Ride Safe.
