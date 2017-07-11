 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Time To Ride Safe - 7 Animated Tips from the Sawaya Law Firm on Driving Without Distractions

Sawaya Law Firm partners with a local team of artists to create an absurd, funny, and original animated take on distracted driving. The goal is to entertain and educate and drive home the message - Avoid Distractions Behind The Wheel. It's #TimeToRideSafe
 
1 2 3
Sawaya Law Firm - Time To Ride Safe Animation
Sawaya Law Firm - Time To Ride Safe Animation
DENVER - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Here are 7 Tips from the Sawaya Law Firm on Driving WITHOUT Distractions

The Sawaya Law Firm is bringing awareness to the dangers of distracted driving in a novel way – using original art, humor, music and animation - showcasing positive examples of ways to avoid the tempting pull of our smartphones. This issue is becoming more and more dangerous, especially behind the wheel.

Why The Absurdity – Why Now?

POPULATION IS INCREASING IN COLORADO AND WITH IT, TRAFFIC.
Since 2010 the population here in Colorado has risen 7%. As more drivers use our streets, the chances for accidents goes up.

- WATCH THE ANIMATION



THE LEGAL AGE TO DRIVE IN COLORADO IS 16 YEARS OLD.
These Digital Natives, kids who have grown up with smartphones since birth, are entering the ranks of automobile operators with distractions built into their lives and social fabric. Getting information to teens that can help them develop good habits at this age is crucial.

TEENS ARE NOT THE ONLY ONES DRIVING DISTRACTED.
Connected adults of all ages are becoming more and more entranced with their smartphones, and more accustomed to the information overload that comes with them.  They think they can multitask – but they can't.

MULTI-TASKING IS A MYTH.
When you need to focus on performing a task, your frontal cortex springs to action. If you're asked to perform any more tasks, the brain segments with each added activity. The more you try to do at one time, the higher your chance of failing. And driving a one ton vehicle is a task you don't want to fail.


WE PARTNERED WITH DENVER-BASED CREATIVE AGENCY BEAR HAND HAIR CLAP PRODUCTIONS , to create an absurd, funny, and original take on distracted driving. Our goal is to leave an impression, get the conversation going, and keep driving home the life-saving message of avoiding distraction while behind the wheel.

WE PARTNER WITH THE COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. WE BELIEVE IN THEIR "MOVING TOWARDS ZERO TRAFFIC DEATHS" MISSION. Our partnership produced This Safe Driving Habits Handbook, which has been delivered to Denver high schools.


We've TALKED About This Before

THE TRUTH ABOUT DISTRACTED DRIVING IN COLORADO – IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

SPOTIFY-WAZE PARTNERSHIP IGNORES RISE IN DISTRACTED DRIVING DEATHS

THE WAR AGAINST DISTRACTED DRIVING IN COLORADO

TOP 5 DEADLIEST DISTRACTED DRIVING HABITS

DISTRACTED DRIVING LAWS IN COLORADO

If our message got your attention, we urge you to share it with family and friends. It may provide a good laugh. It may save a life.

Put your phone away – it's Time to Ride Safe.

End
The Sawaya Law Firm PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share