Hair Club Shares A Few Follicle Facts As National Hair Loss Awareness Month Kicks Off This August

Contact

The Buzz Agency

Lauren Hills

***@thebuzzagency.net The Buzz AgencyLauren Hills

End

-- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 80 million adult American men and women are experiencing hair loss or thinning. As National Hair Loss Awareness Month kicks off in August, Hair Club, the leading provider of proven hair loss solutions across North America, is sharing important information that those suffering from hair loss and their loved ones should know."Typically, hair loss is an issue few people want to discuss—and when they research the topic, there is so much misinformation out there," said Lee Zoppa, Hair Club's Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. "We're here to let everyone suffering from hair loss know that they're not alone and we can help. Our proven solutions work for men and women of all ages and ethnicities, no matter their hair type or level of hair loss."A FEW FOLLICLE FACTS1.What causes hair loss?While there are many contributing factors to hair loss, it's usually hereditary (androgenetic alopecia) and progressive. Genetics cause the hair growth cycle to shorten and the shrinking, or miniaturization, of the hair follicle. This leads to thinner and thinner hairs being produced, resulting in overall thinning.2.What are the different types of hair loss?While the main cause of hair loss is androgenetic alopecia, other types of hair loss conditions can occur. These include alopecia areata (spotty bald patches), alopecia totalis (losing all hair on the head) and traction alopecia, which results from tight braids or other hairstyles that constantly pull on the roots of the hair. Hair Club's website has more information about these and other hair loss conditions.3.Can hair loss be prevented?Unfortunately, androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness and female pattern baldness, is a genetic condition that cannot be prevented. While there is no cure, there are proven hair loss solutions available today to help men and women feel confident about their appearance.Men's Hair LossMale pattern baldness is a very common condition. As many as 85% of men will experience male pattern baldness with noticeable thinning by the age of 50. Some men may even begin to lose their hair before they turn 21. Signs of this condition typically include a receding hairline beginning at the temples or thinning near the crown.Women's Hair LossWhile hair loss affects tens of millions of women in the U.S., many suffer in silence. Female hair loss is typically more diffuse with overall thinning and it may also include a widening of the part. Hair loss in women occurs most frequently on the top of the head. Over time, hair loss progresses and eventually leads to increased scalp exposure.KNOW YOUR OPTIONSHair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for men and women, including non-surgical and surgical options as well as exclusive products and services.•Non-surgicaloXtrands®Exclusive to Hair Club, Xtrands® is a non-invasive, volumizing solution that adds and fullness and density to thinning hair. Xtrands is ideal for men and women in the early stages of hair loss with either diffused thinning or pronounced thinning around the part.oXtrands+®Xtrands+® is our most popular non-surgical hair loss solution and offers men and women with moderate to advanced hair loss the opportunity to dramatically transform their appearance. This customized solution allows clients to recreate the look and feel of their own hair regardless of age, hair texture or level of hair loss. Faster and less expensive than surgery, men can get their hair back in as little as four weeks and women in as little as six weeks.•Surgical*oFollicular Unit Transplantion (FUT):FUT is a surgical hair restoration technique that gives clients permanent, natural results. The technique includes extracting a strip of skin containing multiple follicular units from the client's donor area, usually at the back of the head. The strip is then dissected into individual follicular units, or grafts, for transplantation to thinning areas. This outpatient procedure is performed by the affiliated physicians at Bosley Medical Group.oFollicular Unit Extraction (FUE):Follicular unit extraction (FUE) is an advanced surgical hair restoration technique. The procedure involves extracting one hair follicle at a time and is less invasive than other surgical techniques. FUE leaves no linear scar and offers potentially faster healing time, making this permanent hair replacement option more and more popular. This outpatient procedure is performed by the affiliated physicians at Bosley Medical Group.•Products and ServicesoEXT Extreme Hair Therapy®:EXT® is a combination of at-home products and in-center services that improve the look and feel of your hair. The program includes FDA-approved minoxidil, which is clinically proven to slow the progression of hair loss and regrow some hair. EXT also offers digital progress tracking using the latest technology and exclusive salon services like relaxing scalp treatments to stimulate blood flow to the scalp.oLaser Hair Therapy: Hair Club is proud to offer cutting-edge, innovative laser technology to help clients win the battle against hair loss. Low-level laser (light) therapy, also known as LLLT, stimulates cellular activity in the hair follicles to help slow or minimize further hair loss. This advanced technology is safe, effective and easy to use.ABOUT HAIR CLUB®Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley®, and Bosley Medical Group.