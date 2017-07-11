News By Tag
Wings Over Sri Lanka from Corinthian Travel
Corinthian Travel has a new trip to Sri Lanka that maximises time by using regional flights, one of which lands on water!
The tour has been designed to showcase the country's great highlights, while at the same time building in time for leisure and relaxation on the white, sandy beaches, fringed with palm trees swaying in the gentle breeze.
Comments Hugh Fraser, Director of Corinthian Travel, "We have designed this new trip to maximise time spent exploring this colourful island. Not only do the internal flights that we have included save a lot of time, thus maximising sightseeing opportunities on the holiday, they are an adventure in themselves.
"The small Cessna planes only seat eight people, and one of the flights involves a seaplane which lands on the water – not many people get to experience that!"
Sightseeing included on the itinerary includes climbing up the iconic Sigiriya rock citadel – 200m high, and said to be the site selected by King Kasyapa (477 – 495 CE) for his new capital – walks through the striking tea estates of the Hill Country, drives through picturesque valleys, and time to relax and enjoy the coconut groves and tropical beaches along the palm-fringed, tropical coastline.
At each stop, accommodation is in delightful, hand-picked retreats reputed for their outstanding service and striking setting.
The itinerary also includes an overnight stop at The Wallawwa, regarded as Sri Lanka's finest converted manor house; then on arrival in Sri Lanka's Cultural Triangle there will be three nights at the stylish Water Garden Sigiriya, which overlooks Sri Lanka's famed rock-fortress.
Next, continue to the Hill Country for three nights at a lovingly restored colonial planter's residence; then spend four nights unwinding at a secluded ocean-front retreat on Sri Lanka's idyllic south coast before concluding the holiday with a final night in the heart of Colombo at The Residence by Uga - a chic, converted boutique hotel.
The holiday costs from £2845 per person (two sharing), which includes 12 nights' B&B (plus two lunches and three dinners), all transportation throughout on a private basis, sightseeing and entrance fees, internal flights and chauffeur/guide.
International flights are extra, bookable through Corinthian Travel on request.
To see the full, detailed itinerary, click here (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/
Call 020 3583 6089 or visit www.corinthiantravel.co.uk.
Corinthian Travel offers recommended tours and tailor-made itineraries to holidays in Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Tunisia, Lebanon, India and Sri Lanka, with dedicated expert guides, the finest hotels, and private sightseeing.
