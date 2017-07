The Rainbow Fish Tops the List

The Rainbow Fish at the top!

Contact

RJM Licensing, Inc.

***@gmail.com RJM Licensing, Inc.

End

-- Marcus Pfister'shas enjoyed plenty of success in recent weeks. With an outstanding promotional partnership with renowned book sellers Barnes & Noble,has risen to the top spot on the Publisher's Weekly Children's Picture Book Bestseller list. Published by NorthSouth Books,surpassed prestigious titles such as, andPublished in 1992,book series has sold over 30 million copies, and it is celebrating its 25anniversary this year.series, which is ideal for licensed products for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. The beloved series of books is experiencing a wave of great new promotions, and the latest addition,, is out now!RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include, Juan de Lascurain'sDreamBigWorld,, The Peterson Field Guides, Michael Miller Fabrics, Ivory Cats and more. For more information aboutLicensing Program, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:(201) 828-9050. Email: RJMLicensing@ gmail.com , Website: www.RJMLicensing.com.