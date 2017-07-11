 
News By Tag
* The Rainbow Fish
* RJM Licensing
* Publisher S Weekly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mahwah
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


The Rainbow Fish Tops the List

 
 
The Rainbow Fish at the top!
The Rainbow Fish at the top!
MAHWAH, N.J. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Marcus Pfister's the Rainbow Fish has enjoyed plenty of success in recent weeks. With an outstanding promotional partnership with renowned book sellers Barnes & Noble, the Rainbow Fish has risen to the top spot on the Publisher's Weekly Children's Picture Book Bestseller list. Published by NorthSouth Books, the Rainbow Fish surpassed prestigious titles such as Goodnight Moon, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, and Green Eggs and Ham.

Published in 1992, The Rainbow Fish book series has sold over 30 million copies, and it is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.  The Rainbow Fish series, which is ideal for licensed products for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. The beloved series of books is experiencing a wave of great new promotions, and the latest addition, You Can't Win Them All, Rainbow Fish, is out now!

RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Juan de Lascurain'sDreamBigWorld, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Michael Miller Fabrics, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about The Rainbow Fish Licensing Program, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430.  Telephone: (201) 828-9050. Email: RJMLicensing@gmail.com, Website: www.RJMLicensing.com.

Contact
RJM Licensing, Inc.
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:The Rainbow Fish, RJM Licensing, Publisher S Weekly
Industry:Books
Location:Mahwah - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RJM Licensing, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share