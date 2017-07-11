 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Outsource Solutions Group Ranked Among Top 501 by MSPmentor

10th Annual MSP 501 Ranking and Study Identifies World's Most Progressive MSPs in Information Technology
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc. ranks among the world's most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) according to MSPmentor's 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

In addition to honoring Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc., this year's MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing:

• The top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa
• The top MSPs in Asia, Australia and New Zealand
• The top Small Business MSPs' list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees
• The top vertical markets pursued by MSP 501 companies
• The leading tools they leverage to run their businesses
• And the top technologies they provide to customers

"We are very honored to be included among the best MSPs in the world" said Don Sofolo, President of Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. "This is a testimonial of our dedication to our clients, partners, and employees."

"On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc. for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. "The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry."

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc.
Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. is leading IT Solutions provider headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. For the past 20 years, they have serviced hundreds of small and medium sized businesses in the Chicagoland area and have a 97% customer retention rate. This outstanding retention rate is a direct result of OSG's expert service and the care they provide to their valued long-term clients. OSG specializes in working with their customer's leadership teams to develop a plan for IT, which aligns with the overall company goals and objectives.

OSG has earned a reputation as a financially stable, growing, and well-established consulting firm with best of breed service. OSG's award winning team of IT professionals is dedicated to helping businesses prosper by offering technology solutions and expert advice at a competitive rate. OSG has partnerships, certifications and extensive working experience with: Microsoft, VMware, Hewlett Packard, WatchGuard, HP and Cisco. Visit www.OSGusa.com for more info.

About Penton Technology's Channel Brands
Penton Technology's channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin' Cloud (www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

About Informa
Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin' Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Aldrin Brown,
Director of Content, MSPmentor
Aldrin.Brown@penton.com
