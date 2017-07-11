Country(s)
Industry News
Faircount Publishes Magazine For 100th Anniversary of America's First Civilian Aeronautical Research Laboratory
Langley Research Center – A Storied Past, A Soaring Future
VIEW 100TH ANNIVERSARY MAGAZINE
This year, America celebrates this iconic research facility and the remarkable people who played a pivotal role in helping American aircraft dominate the world's airways between the wars, and then made the difference between Allied victory and defeat in the air during World War II. Langley researchers were key in breaking the sound barrier, putting the first Americans in space, achieving President John F. Kennedy's goal of landing humans on the moon, managing the famed Viking mission to Mars, developing and testing of NASA's space shuttle, laying the groundwork for operating the International Space Station, and so much more.
Today, Langley continues its work to improve the air travel system, making aircraft safer and more environmentally friendly. Langley studies the Earth's atmosphere in an effort to better understand our changing planet. Technologies and capabilities needed for the journey to Mars and farther into the solar system are also being developed at Langley. NASA Langley's years of experience and unique facilities are being leveraged to develop technologies for autonomous vehicle systems. Truly, NASA Langley embodies a storied past and a soaring future.
VIEW 100TH ANNIVERSARY MAGAZINE
Faircount commemorated Langley Research Center's centennial via a special printed and online publication titled NASA Langley Research Center 1917-2017. The publication examines through feature articles and photographs the storied legacy of the research center, and its soaring future, including both the manned and unmanned programs, future missions, and new platforms such as the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV), the Space Launch System (SLS), Advanced Air Vehicles Program, and much more. The publication made its debut during the Centennial Symposium and Centennial Gala being hosted by NASA at the Hampton Convention Center in Hampton Roads, Virginia, July 12-14, 2017. The publication was completely underwritten by Faircount, with costs met through advertisements from third parties.
Faircount Media Group is a custom publishing company with considerable expertise in the development of specialized publications for professional organizations in science, medicine, government, and military. The company has or is producing publications on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Navy League of the United States, FBI, National Education Association, U.S. Public Health Service, U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, plus many others. Faircount has been in business for more than 25 years, with offices in Tampa (USA), London (UK), and Sydney (Australia). Please visit www.Faircount.com to learn more.
Contact
Damion Harte
***@faircount.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse